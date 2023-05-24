Afternoon brief: ‘Not mandatory to share mobile number for purchase' says Consumer Ministry, and all the latest news

You don’t have to share your mobile number with a shopkeeper after a purchase Amidst increasing reports of scams being carried out through phone calls and text messages, the Consumer Affairs Ministry on Tuesday issued an advisory asking retailers to not insist on buyers' personal contact details for delivering certain products, said Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh. Read More The advisory comes after several consumers complained that sellers refuse to provide services unless the consumers share their contact details.

Will public pay for Prince Harry's security? Lowdown on Duke's fight with UK

Prince Harry lost a legal challenge- a blow to his years-long effort to pay for police officers to protect him and his family while they’re in the United Kingdom. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle lost their police protection when they ceased to be “working” members of the royal family in 2020. Read More

Priyanka Chopra recalls how a Bollywood filmmaker ‘needed to see her underwear’, calls it ‘dehumanising’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has opened up about an incident in Bollywood when a filmmaker had said that he 'needed to see her underwear'. In a new interview, Priyanka recalled that she was shooting for a film in which the actor played the role of an undercover. Read More

BTS' V hangs out with Lisa, shares selfies with Park Bo-gum in stylish Céline suit. ARMY say 'Perfection is Taehyung'

Supermodel Naomi Campbell's 53rd birthday in Cannes was a star-studded affair. Amid the 76th Cannes Film Festival, the supermodel, philanthropist, and fashion legend marked her special day, hosted by Boss and set in the city hills at the Villa Julia. Read More

Man in saree dances to Sharara, video goes viral. Watch

Asha Bhosle has several songs under her belt that make us want to dance. One such song is Sharara from the 2002 film Mere Yar Ki Shadi Hai. Since the song’s release, several people have created renditions of it, and some have even shared choreographies. Read More

Watch: MS Dhoni 'plays with ego' of Hardik Pandya with masterstroke to plot GT captain's dismissal in IPL Qualifier 1

Having finished ninth in the points table last season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roared back in stunning fashion in IPL 2023 to reach their 10th final. 172 did not look like a good finish for CSK given their struggles after the dismissal of Ruturaj Gaikwad, but it eventually did prove to be enough. Read More

