Afternoon brief: Opposition boycotts Speaker's tea meet on last day of budget session; all the latest news
'For 1 leader..': Standoff continues; Opposition boycotts Speaker's tea meet
The tumultuous Budget session of Parliament saw no exception on the last day with the Opposition sticking to its demand of a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue. Read more
E-courts will transform Indian judiciary, says Kiren Rijiju
Union minister of law and justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday expressed the central government’s commitment to focus on e-courts to deal with high pendency of cases. Read more
SS Rajamouli hails MM Keeravani for his Padma Shri award, shares pic: 'So proud of my Peddanna'
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Thursday took to Twitter to share a picture with Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani hours after the latter received his Padma Shri honour, the fourth-highest civilian award. Sharing the picture, Rajamouli wrote that he’s proud of his big brother. Read more
Woman dances to Bhojpuri song at Delhi metro station, netizens have mixed reactions
Dance videos often go viral because of their entertainment value. Some videos may even prompt you to groove to various peppy numbers. Read more
What is basal cell carcinoma, the skin cancer Hugh Jackman got screened for, know first signs and symptoms
Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman in an Instagram reel advised people to put some sunscreen after he underwent biopsy for basal cell carcinoma (BCC). Read more
Sanju Samson shatters Ajinkya Rahane's all-time record, Chahal goes past Malinga in RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 match
Sanju Samson took just two balls to get going in IPL 2023 match no.8 against the Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Read more