Home / India News / Parliament standoff: Opposition boycotts Speaker's tea meet, says ‘daal mein kuch… in Adani case'

Parliament standoff: Opposition boycotts Speaker's tea meet, says ‘daal mein kuch… in Adani case'

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Apr 06, 2023 12:37 PM IST

Opposition leaders took out a Tiranga March from Parliament to Vijay Chowk on Thursday – the last day of Parliament's Budget Session.

The tumultuous Budget session of Parliament saw no exception on the last day with the Opposition sticking to its demand of a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue. The Congress on Thursday took out a 'Tiranga March' from Parliament to Vijay Chowk. Like-minded parties like the DMK, Samajwadi Party, the RJD, the NCP and the Left took part in the march. A joint press conference was held at the Constitution Club following the march in which Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the government over the Adani issue and alleged that the government did not want Parliament to function.

A joint press conference was addressed by the floor leaders of the like-minded opposition parties at Constitution Club, New Delhi.
A joint press conference was addressed by the floor leaders of the like-minded opposition parties at Constitution Club, New Delhi.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die as the opposition members came to well raising slogans and placards. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2pm after an uproar by the opposition members on the same issue. 13 opposition parties, including the Congress, boycotted Speaker's customary tea gathering.

‘For one leader’: Kiren Rijiju

Condemning the washout of the session, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the opposition disturbed the proceedings and insulted Parliament by wearing black clothes. "The country is watching what the Congress is doing for one leader, Shri Rahul Gandhi. We all saw how the Congress gang went to Surat court to put pressure on the judiciary. And a Congress leader said there should be separate rules for the members of the Gandhi family," Rijiju said.

Countering the allegation of disturbing Parliament, Congress MP KC Venugopal said the government itself did not let Parliament run. "Why do they not want to discuss the Adani scam?" Venugopal said.

'Govt did not want the session to run': Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the government did not want this session to run and whenever Opposition leaders gave a notice, they were stalled. Something is fishy that is why govt not agreeing to order a JPC probe into the Adani issue, Kharge said. "What Rahul Gandhi asked in the Lok Sabha was how Adani's property increased so much in 2.5 years. Rahul Gandhi wanted to know in which countries Adani accompanied PM Modi. This would not have resulted in any damage because they have a majority," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

"Opposition only gets an opportunity to examine all documents when a JPC is constituted. That's why we demanded it. But they diverted the issue and screamed maafi mango over Rahul Gandhi's UK speech. The question was of Parliament, the country's wealth. But they did not agree to JPC because daal mein kuch kaala hai. There must be some connections," Kharge said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the opposition parties stand united on the issue of Adani. "The government's message behind Rahul Gandhi's disqualification is very clear that you can't raise question on this issue," the AAP MP said.

(With inputs from Bureau)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi
rahul gandhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out