Afternoon brief: Parents of LGBTQIA+ children push for ‘marriage equality’ and all the latest news

'Hope to see rainbow marriages…': Parents of LGBTQIA+ children write to CJI As the Supreme Court hearing for and against the legalisation of marriage for non-heterosexual couples enters a fourth day, Sweekar - The Rainbow Parents - a support group of parents of Indian children who identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community - wrote to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Tuesday to 'consider the plea for marriage equality'. Read More Parents of LGBTQIA+ children write to CJI, push for "marriage equality."(Pic for representation)

Canada: Police issue arrest warrant for murderer of Indo-Canadian Pawanpreet Kaur

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued by law enforcement for the alleged murderer of a 21-year-old Indo-Canadian woman who was killed in December last year. Read More

Deepika Padukone makes splash in bright yellow and blue airport look as she flies out of Mumbai; fans call her 'beauty’

Actor Deepika Padukone flew out of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, seemingly for the Filmfare Awards event in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a video of the actor arriving at the Mumbai airport in her car. Read More

Do you have fear of abandonment in relationships? Here's why

The need of physical and emotional attachment is a common human need. In relationships, we look out for intimacy in order to feel wanted and to be assured that this is supposed to last for a long time. Read More

PM Modi shares video of girl playing Kannada song on piano, says she has 'exceptional talent'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video showcasing a young girl playing the piano as a woman behind the girl can be heard singing in Kannada. The video of the young girl's talent has stunned many people. Chances are, it may have the same effect on you. Read More

BCCI announces India's squad for WTC final: Rahane returns after 15 months, KL Rahul in; Iyer, Bumrah ruled out

Ajinkya Rahane returned to the Indian side on the back of a stellar run in IPL 2023 as BCCI announced a 15-man Indian squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia to be played at The Oval in England from June 7, this year. Read More

