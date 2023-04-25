Deepika Padukone makes splash in bright yellow and blue airport look as she flies out of Mumbai; fans call her 'beauty’

Actor Deepika Padukone flew out of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, seemingly for the Filmfare Awards event in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a video of the actor arriving at the Mumbai airport in her car. In the clip, Deepika got off her car and walked towards the terminal building. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone seen with Shah Rukh Khan in leaked Jawan pics as they shoot for a special song for his new film) Deepika Padukone opted for a yellow and blue outfit as she flew out of Mumbai.

For her travel, she opted for a yellow T-shirt, blue pants and white sneakers. She also wore dark sunglasses and carried a brown bag. Before entering the building, Deepika turned around and smiled at the paparazzi stationed at the airport.

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "Miss beauty of Bollywood." Another person said, "I’m definitely recreating this look." A comment read, "She is one of the most famous and popular personalities in the world, and there is so much modesty. This is the mentality, this is the upbringing! Bravo!"

Deepika's travel comes a few weeks after she travelled to Bhutan for a vacation. Earlier, taking to Instagram, Deepika shared many posts giving her fans a glimpse inside her Bhutan trip. The series started with a solo picture of Deepika, in which, the actor rested in a forest. The actor was dressed in a black athleisure outfit, suggesting her hiking.

Deepika shared several pictures comprising the sky, forest, religious places, rivers, bridges and local cuisines. The last frame of the series showed Deepika posing with a few children. Deepika used the same caption for all the pictures. It's called "#landofthethunderdragon."

Earlier few pictures and videos from her trip surfaced online. In a photo from her hiking to Tiger's Nest in Taktsang, Paro, Deepika posed with a woman. On Instagram, the official page of YourCafe Restaurant shared pictures of the actor with the staff.

In the photos, Deepika wore a white outfit and dark sunglasses. The caption read, "Thank you so much for your visit to Neyphug Heritage, Your Cafe, Bhutan. It's been a great pleasure to serve you and your family! Such a down-to-earth soul," the team captioned the post.

Deepika has already started the shoot of Fighter in which she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. She also has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

