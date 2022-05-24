Afternoon brief: PM Modi calls India-US ties ‘a partnership of trust’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM on India-US ties after bilateral meet with Biden: ‘A partnership of trust’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden held a bilateral meeting on Tuesday in Tokyo, hours after the second in-person Quad summit kicked off with a focus on the Indo-pacific region, and the Ukraine war. Read more

Taskforce 2024 among Congress's big announcements after mega conclave

More than a week after the Congress held a mega conclave with an eye on the next national elections, the party on Tuesday announced a ‘Taskforce 2024’ among other key groups amid calls for restructuring within the party.Read more

What will happen if rain washes out GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1? All scenarios explained

After wrapping up the league stage of the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Maharashtra, the action now shifts to Kolkata, West Bengal. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her fit physique at the gym as she nails an intense yoga flow workout in new video: Watch

Whether making an appearance in a movie, displaying her sartorial prowess on the red carpet or hitting the gym, Janhvi Kapoor surely knows how to leave an indelible mark on her fans. The actor's gym routine especially inspires many of her followers. Read more

All new 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 launched in India at ₹ 19.19 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday announced the launch of the all-new Tiger 1200 in India. The bike has been introduced in several iterations - the Pro variants (GT Pro and Rally Pro) as well as the long-range (30-ltr tank) variants (GT Explorer and Rally Explorer). The pricing of the range starts from ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).Read more

‘QUAD a force for good’: PM Modi praises body for making Indo-Pacific ‘better'

In his opening remarks, PM Narendra Modi said that Quad has emerged as a ‘force for good’. PM Modi was received by Japanese counterpart Kishida ahead of the Quad Leaders’ Summit. Besides PM Modi, the Quad summit was attended by Joe Biden, Japan PM Kishida & Australian PM Anthony Albanese. Watch more

