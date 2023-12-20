Afternoon brief: President dismayed over Dhankhar's mimicry, Cong's reply to row after PM dials VP; latest news

Amid the brewing controversy over the mimicry incident, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed her dismay at the manner in which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was "humiliated" in the Parliament complex. She stressed that the elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the “norms of dignity and courtesy.” The president's condemnation comes a day after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the suspension of some Members of Parliament (MPs). Dig Deeper President Droupadi Murmu

After PM Modi on Wednesday called Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to express pain after Dhankhar was mimicked by Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this mimicry episode is a desperate attempt to divert attention from the suspension of the opposition MPs. Sharing the clip of PM Modi mimicking Rahul Gandhi's wink, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Remember who mimicked whom and that too in the Lok Sabha". PM Modi on Wednesday called up Dhankhar and said that he too had been at the receiving end of such insults for 20 years and counting. "I told him -- Mr Prime Minister, the antics of a few won't prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path," Dhankhar wrote. Dig Deeper

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has said he doesn't think any of his popular film characters like Ranvijay Singh, Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy are misogynistic. “I don't know why these 15-20 jokers do,” he told Galatta Plus in an interview. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has been called out by many as misogynistic and for its portrayal of extreme violence. On being asked if he sees Ranvijay Singh as a misogynistic character, Sandeep said, “Misogyny is disrespect to women. This is the actual definition, right. So no. Even Kabir Singh, even Animal, even me as a person. I always feel my production house name is Bhadrakali Pictures and I don't know why people think…not too many people, only these 15-20 jokers. But it's a wrong word to use on Kabir Singh, Animal.” He went on to ask the interviewer instead if he also thinks the characters are misogynistic. Dig Deeper

The 2024 IPL auction, held in Dubai, was characterized by record-breaking bids, with both – Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc – shattering previous records for the most expensive purchases in auction history. Cummins was the first to breach the INR 20 crore mark, securing a whopping INR 20.50 crore deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shortly after, Starc emerged as the highest-priced player, commanding a colossal bid of INR 24.75 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the financial windfall wasn't limited to established names, as uncapped players seized the opportunity to make a mark. Dig Deeper

Winter brings a cornucopia of seasonal treats as it wraps the globe in a cold embrace. Rich in heart-healthy fats, antioxidants and a wonderful crunch that adds warmth to any dish, walnuts are one of the season's treasures. Walnuts have many health benefits and a delicious nutty flavour that makes them a great addition to any winter diet. Rich in nutrients, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts can reduce inflammation, promote heart health and improve brain function. Walnuts are also a great source of vitamins and minerals, giving you a winter energy boost. Whether eaten on their own, in salads or sprinkled over oatmeal, walnuts are a healthy and delicious way to fuel your body during the colder months. Dig Deeper