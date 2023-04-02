Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Rahul Gandhi likely to challenge conviction in defamation case tomorrow, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2023 12:51 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi likely to move Surat court tomorrow against jail sentence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP after being sentenced to two years in prison over a 2019 defamation case recently, is likely to challenge his conviction and sentencing in a sessions court in Gujarat's Surat on Monday, sources said. Read more

'Rahul Dravid said something to me but I couldn't understand a single word': Virat Kohli during Pakistan epic

Just months before that magical night in Melbourne, critics had their fingers pointed at Virat Kohli, questioning his very place in the Indian T20I side. The former India captain was going through his worst lows of his career and the international century drought had worsened the matter for him. Read more

Zendaya and Tom Holland wave, smile at paparazzi at NMACC; reunite with Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz at event

Actor-couple Tom Holland and Zendaya flew down to Mumbai last week to attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening event. On the second day of the event, on Saturday, several videos and pictures of the duo emerged online. Read more

NMACC: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad to Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, couples who stole the show

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has become the talk of the town as renowned national and international personalities attended the Gala. The Day 2 of the event saw a fashion exhibit, 'India in Fashion', performances by stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh, and stellar pink-carpet looks by celebrities. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

rahul gandhi
