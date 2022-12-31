Afternoon brief: Rahul Gandhi says ‘rishta toh hai’ on Akhilesh, Mayawati, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi on Akhilesh, Mayawati: 'I know that...rishta toh hai'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said there is a connection with Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati in the journey against hatred. Bharat Jodo Yatra is open to all, Rahul Gandhi said adding that he won't comment on who will be joining and not. Read more

Byju Raveendran sends year-end email to employees: 'And once the storm is over...'

“And once the storm is over, you won't remember how you made it through, how you survived,” co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said to Byju's employees in a year-end internal email, reflecting on a year during which the edtech giant was embroiled in some major controversies. Read more

DDCA director provides big update on Rishabh Pant's treatment after car crash: 'If required, we'll airlift him to Delhi'

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant might be “airlifted” to Delhi for a plastic surgery, Delhi & District Cricket Association Director Shyam Sharma said in the early hours of Saturday. Pant met with a horrific car accident on Friday morning that resulted in the player facing multiple injuries in head, back, and leg. Read more

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli twin in black jackets as they party on Dubai holiday: 'Us, last night'

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Virat Kohli from Dubai. The actor is in the city with the cricketer and their daughter Vamika Kohli. Read more

Ananya Panday in backless dress chills in Thailand with BFF Navya Nanda, shares pics from Year-End holiday: See inside

Actor Ananya Panday is ready to kick off the New Year with her best friend and Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Ananya and Navya jetted off to Phuket, Thailand, to enjoy a laidback year-end holiday. Read more

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday dance gets a makeover by Russian Olympic figure skater

Jenna Ortega's dance set to the tune of The Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps has undoubtedly become one of the most viral choreographies. Many fans and followers of the actress have recreated its step. Read more

Web story: Mouni Roy shares pics from Abu Dhabi

Mouni Roy is all set to welcome the New Year, along with her husband Suraj Nambiar and close friends in Abu Dhabi. Read more

