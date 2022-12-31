Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Rahul Gandhi says ‘rishta toh hai’ on Akhilesh, Mayawati, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Rahul Gandhi says ‘rishta toh hai’ on Akhilesh, Mayawati, and all the latest news

india news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 01:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

As Rahul Gandhi addressed a press meet and summarised his Yatra so far, he said he considers BJP as his guru as they show him the way.(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
As Rahul Gandhi addressed a press meet and summarised his Yatra so far, he said he considers BJP as his guru as they show him the way.(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi on Akhilesh, Mayawati: 'I know that...rishta toh hai'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said there is a connection with Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati in the journey against hatred. Bharat Jodo Yatra is open to all, Rahul Gandhi said adding that he won't comment on who will be joining and not. Read more

Byju Raveendran sends year-end email to employees: 'And once the storm is over...'

“And once the storm is over, you won't remember how you made it through, how you survived,” co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said to Byju's employees in a year-end internal email, reflecting on a year during which the edtech giant was embroiled in some major controversies. Read more

DDCA director provides big update on Rishabh Pant's treatment after car crash: 'If required, we'll airlift him to Delhi'

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant might be “airlifted” to Delhi for a plastic surgery, Delhi & District Cricket Association Director Shyam Sharma said in the early hours of Saturday. Pant met with a horrific car accident on Friday morning that resulted in the player facing multiple injuries in head, back, and leg. Read more

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli twin in black jackets as they party on Dubai holiday: 'Us, last night'

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Virat Kohli from Dubai. The actor is in the city with the cricketer and their daughter Vamika Kohli. Read more

Ananya Panday in backless dress chills in Thailand with BFF Navya Nanda, shares pics from Year-End holiday: See inside

Actor Ananya Panday is ready to kick off the New Year with her best friend and Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Ananya and Navya jetted off to Phuket, Thailand, to enjoy a laidback year-end holiday. Read more

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday dance gets a makeover by Russian Olympic figure skater

Jenna Ortega's dance set to the tune of The Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps has undoubtedly become one of the most viral choreographies. Many fans and followers of the actress have recreated its step. Read more

Web story: Mouni Roy shares pics from Abu Dhabi

Mouni Roy is all set to welcome the New Year, along with her husband Suraj Nambiar and close friends in Abu Dhabi. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out