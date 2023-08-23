Afternoon brief: SC grants bail to ex-police officer Pradeep Sharma in Ambani bomb scare case; all the latest news

Ambani bomb scare case: SC grants bail to ex-police officer Pradeep Sharma The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Mumbai police officer Pradeep Sharma over two years after he was arrested in connection with the recovery of 20 gelatin sticks from a car parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in 2021 and the killing of the vehicle’s owner, Mansukh Hiran. Read more Former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma (HT file photo)

What is Chandrayaan 3's Tamil connection? Soil and scientists

Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar mission is gearing up to make a soft landing on the Moon's south pole today evening. If successful, India will claim the title of being the first nation to reach the challenging south pole of the Moon. Read more

10 popular junk foods that are ruining your child's health

Nutrition plays a crucial role in a child's health and while parents are aware of this, they may not always be successful in implementing a diet which promotes holistic wellness for them. Read more

Elon Musk reacts to Chandrayaan-3 vs Interstellar budget post

Elon Musk took to X to reply to a post comparing the budget of India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3 with the Hollywood film Interstellar. His response to the post has prompted people to share varied comments. Read more

Rakhi Sawant reveals why Adil Khan Durrani was in jail for 6 months, claims it wasn't because of her

Actor Rakhi Sawant has revealed that her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani spent six months in jail but not because of her. On Monday, Rakhi held a press conference and spoke about how Adil Khan Durrani 'tortured and beat' her up when they got married. Read more

‘One name India should've considered for Asia Cup…': Gambhir picks Hardik's backup, ex-chief selector rejects it

After the return of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah, India's Asia Cup squad appears to be a formidable one. As captain Rohit Sharma said that if all of them are available for selection for their Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan on September 2 then this will be the first instance of India fielding their full-strength side in a major tournament in the last couple of years. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON