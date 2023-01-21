Afternoon brief: Scoot Airlines replies after DGCA notice on leaving behind flyers at Amritsar, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Scoot Airlines flight, which left behind flyers at Amritsar, replies after DGCA notice

Days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA sought a report from Scoot Airlines regarding the January 18 flight – which departed from Amritsar to Singapore reportedly without taking as many as 32 passengers - the budget carrier on Saturday said the timing of the flight was changed on account of the “prevailing foggy condition” at the airport. Read more

Pune woman forced to consume powdered human bones by in-laws to conceive

Seven people have been booked in Maharashtra's Pune after a woman was forced by her in-laws and husband to consume powder made of human bones as part of black magic to conceive a child. The ritual was recommended by a local tantrik. Read more

Twitter will allow users to bookmark their tweets. Check details

Twitter has announced a new feature which enables users to bookmark their tweets. These bookmarks are private and are visible only within their individual accounts. The social media platform's owner Elon Musk shared the announcement on his Twitter account. Read more

Jr NTR predicted as best actor contender for Oscar 2023 alongside Tom Cruise by US magazine

RRR has had a tremendous run at the recent Hollywood awards, winning the Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category, alongside being nominated for a host of other awards in the Best International Film category. Read more

'Unlike Australia and England, India are going to be short-changed...': Ashwin on Rohit Sharma-led side's ODI WC chances

Team India, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, were the first ever side to win an ODI World Cup trophy at home in 2011, thus kicking off a trend where hosts have emerged as champions - Australian in 2015 and England in 2019. Read more

Diabetes: Too much sugar is damaging our heart, liver and brain; a nutritionist explains how

Skipping desserts and sugar in your tea may not necessarily means your sugar consumption is in control. If you are having bread, protein bars, breakfast cereals, ketchup, flavoured yoghurts or store-bought salad dressings on a regular basis, you may be consuming a lot of added sugar which can in turn play havoc with your health. Read more

Web story: Foods soothe a soaring throat

Check out the list of food items to soothe a soaring throat. Read more

