Home / India News / Scoot Airlines flight, which left behind flyers at Amritsar, replies after DGCA notice

Scoot Airlines flight, which left behind flyers at Amritsar, replies after DGCA notice

india news
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 12:19 PM IST

Claiming that 17 passengers were affected, Scoot Airlines said “they were not informed by their travel agent about the change in time”.

The Scoot Airline flight was scheduled to depart at 7.55pm but it took off at 3pm. (File pic)(File pic)
The Scoot Airline flight was scheduled to depart at 7.55pm but it took off at 3pm. (File pic)(File pic)
ByAniruddha Dhar

Days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA sought a report from Scoot Airlines regarding the January 18 flight – which departed from Amritsar to Singapore reportedly without taking as many as 32 passengers - the budget carrier on Saturday said the timing of the flight was changed on account of the “prevailing foggy condition” at the airport.

Scoot also said all the affected passengers have been provided with several options.

Claiming that 17 passengers were affected, Scoot said “they were not informed by their travel agent about the change in time”.

“Incidentally the timing of the flight was changed on account of the prevailing foggy condition at the Amritsar Airport,” it said in a statement.

The airline said the passengers were offered options to rebook free on another flight within 14 days, 120% refund in form of vouchers, 100% refund by the Airline by mode of payment, while “all 17 affected passengers have been looked after”.

Earlier, a Scoot spokesperson said due to inclement weather conditions affecting departures, the flight was rescheduled to depart Amristar at 3.45pm instead of the original timing of 7.55pm​ , and that where possible, passengers were notified based on the contact details provided.

A senior official at Amritsar airport said there were around 300 passengers for the flight.

"All booking agents were informed well in time and they relayed the information to their clients. But only one agent could not inform his clients for reasons best known to him," VK Seth, director of the airport.

He added that 263 passengers who boarded the flight reported at the airport well in time.

Scoot is a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused, the spokesperson said, “We are currently working to provide affected customers with the necessary assistance.”

Earlier this month, a Go First flight flew from Bangalore to Delhi without 55 passengers who were left behind in a coach at the airport and the airline later apologised for the incident.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
singapore amritsar
singapore amritsar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out