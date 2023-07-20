Afternoon brief: SC's ‘don't make it prestige issue’ remark to Centre on cheetah deaths; and all the latest news

On cheetah deaths, Supreme Court tells Centre, 'don't make it prestige issue…'

Supreme Court on Thursday sought the Centre's response on the sequential deaths of cheetahs at the Kuno National Park saying ‘40% of deaths occurring within a year does not reflect a good picture’. Read more

'His numbers, stats... it's there in the book. For me...': Dravid's colossal verdict as Kohli gears up for 500th match

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli will reach a major milestone on Thursday when he will become the only 10th player to reach 500 international matches. Kohli will achieve the feat in the second and final Test of the series against West Indies, and will join Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and current head coach Rahul Dravid as the fourth to play 500 games for India. Read more

Mahesh Babu unveils daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's short film Princess based on half-saree ceremony on her birthday

Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar have shared sweet birthday wishes for daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni on her 11th birthday. They have also unveiled a short film from her recent photoshoot for a jewellery brand of which she is a brand ambassador. Meanwhile, Sitara marked her birthday by distributing cycles to school-going girls, encouraging them to go to school. Read more

'Barbie Arora in Sri Lanka': Malaika Arora slays Barbiecore trend in stunning hot pink gown and high ponytail. Watch

Malaika Arora flew to Sri Lanka to host the Mrs India pageant with Dino Morea. The star shared pictures and videos from the occasion on Instagram and wowed netizens with her Barbie transformation. Malaika slayed the viral Barbiecore trend at the event in a stunning hot pink gown and a snatched high ponytail and called herself 'Barbie Arora'. Read more

Elon Musk shares throwback pic of his weight loss journey from 2001, says this

Achieving the desired weight is a goal shared by many people worldwide. While some include achieving their desired weight as one of their New Year resolutions, others embark on this journey at various points throughout the year, driven by various motivations and reasons. Turns out, business mogul Elon Musk is among such people. He tweeted a throwback picture from 2001, showcasing his dedication to achieving a body weight under 225 lbs. Read more

