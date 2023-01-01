Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Shivraj Chouhan dismisses Rahul Gandhi's ‘poll sweep’ comment, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Shivraj Chouhan dismisses Rahul Gandhi's ‘poll sweep’ comment, and all the latest news

Published on Jan 01, 2023 12:55 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Chouhan (File Photo/HT)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

'Feel good thought': Shivraj on Rahul's Madhya Pradesh poll sweep comment

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party – already in power in the state – will sweep the 2023 assembly elections and he could "give it in writing" too. Read more

'There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant': DDCA official issues stern advisory as India star undergoes treatment

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is undergoing treatment for multiple injuries after he met with a car accident in the early morning hours of Friday. Pant's car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway as the player was travelling to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Read more

On New Year's Eve, Zomato's 'special' delivery agent: CEO Deepinder Goyal

After subdued New Year's Eve celebrations in the past 2 years, the country, along with the rest of the world, welcomed 2023 with full gusto. Food delivery aggregators, therefore, saw a busy Saturday on New Year's Eve, with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal himself serving as a delivery agent. Read more

Kangana Ranaut decks up in red ethnic outfit as she visits temple; shares pic of her praying on new year's day

Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of herself praying during a temple visit on new year's day. The actor took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, and dropped a photo in which she looked into the camera and posed inside a temple after seeking blessings. Read more

New Year 2023: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday, how stars welcomed new year

The New Year is here. Last night, people around the world gathered with their friends and families on the occasion of New Year's Eve (December 31) to welcome 2023 at midnight. After that, the New Year celebrations continue till the early hours of January 1. Read more

