Afternoon brief: Top LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed in J&K's Baramulla, and all the latest news

Top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo among 2 terrorists killed in J&K's Baramulla

A top commander of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one other terrorist were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, the police said. Read more

Jahangirpuri demolition case: Who said what in today's Supreme Court hearing

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended its order halting demolitions in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, where violence erupted April 16 as a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through a Muslim-dominated residential block. Read more

Ex-councillor’s godown misused for drug trade demolished in Ambala

The district administration razed an illegal structure belonging to a former independent councillor, Rajesh Kumar, who has been booked in a drug case, in the Deha Basti area of Ambala cantonment on Thursday. Read more

KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) box office day 7: Yash's film is fastest movie in Hindi to cross ₹250 crore, beats Baahubali 2

KGF: Chapter 2 has been setting new box office records worldwide. And the Hindi-dubbed version of the film has contributed a sizable chunk to it. The success of the film's Hindi version is unprecedented. Read more

'Wonderful to see a young man rediscover his mojo': Gavaskar hails star spinner for shedding fear of getting hit for six

Delhi Capitals put their bowling prowess on display as they took the Punjab Kings apart in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday at the Brabourne Stadium. Read more

Kareena Kapoor's red mini dress for attending mom Babita's birthday is worth ₹37k: Check out pics here

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her mother Babita's 75th birthday on Wednesday. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and other members of the Kapoor family arrived at Randhir Kapoor's home to ring in the happy occasion. Read more

