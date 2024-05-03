Afternoon brief: Why Congress fielded Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli; A look at warmest cities in India, more news

Congress candidate from Raebareli seat Rahul Gandhi with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches Fursatganj Airport to leave for Raebareli to file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi on Friday. Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra is also seen.(AICC)

A scorching heatwave continues to grip several regions of India for the past two weeks, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘red’ alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gangetic West Bengal, and an ‘orange’ alert for Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Telangana. The current warmest city in India, as per IMD, is Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, recording a scorching 46.2 degrees Celsius. Other cities experiencing extreme heat include Palawancha in Telangana, Bolangir in Odisha, and Karur Paramathi in Tamil Nadu. IMD forecasts 'heatwave to severe heatwave conditions' in parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar, and heatwave conditions in various regions including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, a ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for rainfall in several northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir due to cyclonic circulations and troughs in the region. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Narendra Modi takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi over Rae Bareli move: 'Don't run...'

Apple announces $110 billion stock buyback, biggest in history

India News

Indian Army to assess implications of Chinese construction in Shaksgam valley

BJP takes 'last emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar' jibe at Rahul Gandhi over Rae Bareli move

Global Matters

Jurors hear Trump and Cohen's 2016 elections conversation in hush money trial

Dubai weather: Heavy rains lash UAE; flights cancelled, offices go work from home

Entertainment Focus

Director Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film "Kubera" has been making waves, starring Dhanush alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna. Following the reveal of Dhanush's first look months ago, Nagarjuna's look was unveiled recently, showcasing the veteran actor's intense presence. In the released snippet, Nagarjuna, portraying a character enveloped in wealth, walks amidst heavy rain, surrounded by trucks laden with currency notes, symbolizing the film's title, Kubera, the Hindu God of wealth. Dhanush's character, reportedly starting as a homeless man and ascending to a powerful mafia figure, adds intrigue to the ensemble cast, which includes Jim Sarbh. Produced jointly by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, "Kubera" is a pan-Indian multilingual film shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Although the release date remains undisclosed, excitement mounts as Rashmika Mandanna shares glimpses from the film's sets. Dig deeper

Its trending

A Hyderabad man has set an extraordinary record by typing the English alphabet backwards on a computer in just 2.88 seconds, as seen in a viral video shared on social media. SK Ashraf's remarkable feat was acknowledged by Guinness World Records (GWR), who posted the video on Instagram. The clip garnered over 7.8 lakh views and nearly 28,000 likes within 12 hours of being shared. While many praised Ashraf's achievement, some expressed disbelief, claiming they could surpass it. This isn't Ashraf's first world record; previously, he earned the title for the "fastest time to type the alphabet." His latest accomplishment, achieved on February 5, has garnered attention and admiration worldwide, showcasing his exceptional skill and determination. Dig deeper

Sports Going

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar held a press conference addressing queries regarding the recently announced squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. They clarified key concerns, such as the absence of Rinku Singh, Virat Kohli's strike rate, and the selection of Sanju Samson over KL Rahul as the second wicketkeeper. India is set to kick off their campaign on June 5 against Ireland, with matches to be played exclusively in the United States for the first time. Agarkar defended Singh's exclusion, stating it was about team composition, while dismissing concerns over Kohli's strike rate. Samson's versatility in the middle order favored his selection. Additionally, Rohit hinted at Shivam Dube's inclusion for the opener against Ireland, emphasizing the need for middle-order firepower. Despite Hardik Pandya's IPL form, the duo reaffirmed his importance to the squad, citing his all-round capabilities and leadership role as vice-captain. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The ongoing heatwave conditions not only impact physical health but also mental well-being. Research indicates that extreme heat can lead to increased aggression, depressive tendencies, and substance use, while also affecting memory, attention, and reaction time. Difficulty sleeping due to heatwave-induced insomnia exacerbates these effects. A recent meta-analysis published in Lancet confirms the association between outdoor temperature and mental health issues, including suicidal behavior and worsened outcomes for community mental health. Psychologist Sucheta Gore advises staying indoors, practicing breathing exercises, and staying hydrated during heatwaves to stabilize moods. Extreme heat can lead to anger, fuzzy thinking, and aggressive behavior, affecting individuals' emotional well-being. Eco-anxiety, disrupted sleep, and emotional distress are also common during heatwaves. To prevent mental health issues, staying hydrated, making healthy choices, limiting outdoor activity, and practicing self-care are essential. Mindfulness techniques like controlling breathing, slowing down, practicing meditation, and engaging in indoor activities can help cope with hot weather. Staying informed and monitoring mental health are crucial during heatwaves. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.