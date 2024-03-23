Afternoon briefing: AAP supporters in Toronto protest Kejriwal's arrest; World leaders react to Moscow attack; more

Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Canada staged a demonstration outside the Indian consulate in Toronto on Friday afternoon to protest the arrest of its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Between 18 and 20 AAP volunteers gathered in front of the consulate and demanded the release of Kejriwal, while they also shouted slogans.Among them was Sudeep Singla, who has been associated with the party in Canada since 2011. “We knew this (the arrest) is going to happen, but we were still very upset,” he said. Dig Deeper Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Canada staged a demonstration outside the Indian consulate in Toronto on Friday afternoon to protest the arrest of its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo)

The terror attack at the Crocus City concert hall in Moscow's northern Krasnogorsk suburb, has claimed the lives of more than 60 people and wounded over 100. Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the horrific attack in Russia, which involved gunfire and a grenade explosion. Several world leaders have condemned the terrible incident. Dig Deeper

Despite facing a challenging month leading up to the 2024 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer is determined to shift his focus towards leading the franchise, as it kickstarts the campaign on Saturday. Recently omitted from the BCCI central contracts list due to his perceived reluctance to participate in the Ranji Trophy, Iyer showcased his commitment to domestic cricket by notching up an impressive 95 runs in the final despite battling a recurring back injury. Dig Deeper

3 Body Problem, the sci-fi epic show created by Game of Thrones makers David Benioff and DB Weiss, has dropped on Netflix, and it has ruffled some feathers in China. An adaptation of Liu Cixin's 2008 novel, it's been accused by many viewers in China of showing the country in a negative light, as per a report by CNN. Dig Deeper

Holi is just around the corner and if you are looking for a welcome respite from the sweltering heat of summer, we got a recipe that serves as the perfect thirst-quencher for outdoor Holi celebrations - a sweet and spicy mango drink. Its delightful fusion of flavours embody the essence of Holi – vibrant, colourful and full of zest while its hydrating properties and invigorating flavours provide much-needed relief from the sun's rays, allowing revellers to stay refreshed and energised throughout the festivities. Dig Deeper