Afternoon briefing: BJP compares Bengal CM to Kim Jong Un; Sanjay Raut claims corruption in Shivaji statue case

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) escalated its criticism of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, comparing her to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. This follows her recent remarks against the BJP's 'Bengal Bandh' protest. The BJP's agitation is in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Earlier this week, the party led a large-scale protest against Banerjee's administration. In response, police employed tear gas, water cannons, and lathi-charges to disperse the demonstrators, intensifying the ongoing political conflict.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged on Thursday that corruption led to the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra. Raut questioned who received commissions from the contractors involved in the project and demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. He criticized Pawar's proposed agitation as inadequate, emphasizing that the corruption behind the statue's failure is a serious issue requiring accountability. Raut's remarks highlight growing tensions and calls for political accountability amid the controversy surrounding the statue's construction and subsequent collapse.

The Latest News

St Stephen's College cancels orientation program amid admission row, classes start today

Obituary: Denzil Keelor a decorated pilot, a remarkable man

India News

Puja Khedkar won't be arrested for now, Delhi high court extends pre-arrest bail for ex-IAS officer

Mollywood #metoo: Rape case filed against Kerala actor-politician Mukesh M on actress's complaint

Global Matters

JD Vance accidentally reveals Donald Trump's wish not to be seen with him, claims ex-prez said 'we should both be…'

Revolution over, Dhaka seeks USD 8 billion from fund-bank and ADB

Sports Goings

Scoring 374 runs in six Test matches may not seem exceptional at first glance, but Karun Nair's single triple century—an unbeaten 303 against England in 2016—casts a different perspective on his performance. This remarkable innings highlights a blend of admiration and disappointment, as Nair's other five innings yielded a top score of just 26. After his last appearance for India in 2017 against Sri Lanka, Nair faced a challenging career phase. However, over the past year, he has demonstrated a resurgence, accumulating runs for Vidarbha in domestic cricket and Northamptonshire in the English county circuit, signaling a promising revival.

It's Trending

Isha Singh, a third-year computer science student from Noida, recently secured a highly sought-after summer internship at Google for 2025. Singh detailed her journey, highlighting rigorous preparation and dedication. The process began in June when her college's training and placement cell circulated an email inviting students to apply for Google's summer internship. Singh applied, attended a virtual career talk, and subsequently went through a series of assessments and interviews. Her success underscores the significance of thorough preparation and perseverance in landing competitive tech internships at leading companies.

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)