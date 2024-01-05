Afternoon briefing: BJP slams Bengal govt over ED team attack; ISRO’s fuel cell test on PSLV-C58 orbital module, more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticised the West Bengal government after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team faced an attack during a raid on the house of ruling TMC block-level functionaries in North 24 Parganas. BJP's Amit Malviya suggested the attackers, possibly illegal immigrants, were supported by TMC leaders, asserting that the Mamata Banerjee-led government poses a national security threat. The ED was investigating a ration scam involving TMC leaders Shahjahan Sheikh and Shankar Adhya. Hundreds gathered during the raid, prompting concerns of deteriorating law and order. Former BJP President Rahul Sinha condemned the attack, linking Sheikh to criminal cases. BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar urged emergency provisions, alleging a failure of democracy. In contrast, TMC's Kunal Ghosh claimed the attack was orchestrated by central agencies under BJP influence. The incident highlights the escalating political tensions in West Bengal. Dig deeper ED officials said a vehicle was damaged. (HT PHOTO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone by successfully testing a 100 W Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell (FCPS) on its orbital platform, PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) 3, launched by the PSLV-C58 mission. This key experiment demonstrated the generation of 180 W power from hydrogen and oxygen gases stored on board. Hydrogen Fuel Cells, working on electrochemical principles like batteries, directly produce electricity, making them emission-free with water and heat as byproducts. ISRO envisions their application in space missions and sees potential for replacing traditional vehicle engines. The successful test underscores Fuel Cells' efficiency and versatility. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Indian News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, residing in the US with partner Michael Dolan, welcomed son Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1, 2023. In a recent interview with The Times of India, she candidly spoke about postpartum depression and the challenges of motherhood. While keeping her partner's details private, Ileana addressed marriage speculations, emphasizing her discomfort with rumors about her family. The actress praised Michael, expressing gratitude for his support and understanding. Amid past relationship rumors, she clarified not wanting to divulge too much about her personal life. Ileana previously dated photographer Andrew Kneebone and introduced baby Koa on Instagram, expressing immense joy. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The evolving culinary landscape mirrors our interconnected world, with fusion cuisine emerging as a captivating trend. The amalgamation of diverse global flavours has become a hallmark of contemporary dining. The fusion movement thrives on blending elements from different cultures, creating innovative culinary experiences. Enhanced connectivity between the East and West through globalisation has fuelled this trend, resulting in inventive combinations. Notably, Western cuisine embraces quick noodles, integrating them into unconventional delights like burgers and cupcakes. This culinary cross-pollination extends further, with North American influences influencing Asian dishes. The popularity of such cultural fusions underscores a growing openness to exploring and savouring diverse and novel flavours. Dig deeper

