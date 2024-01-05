Global fusion feast: From orange corn cake to drums of iza, 5 exotic recipes for an unforgettable culinary experience

The world we live in today is reflected in the food we eat. There is a growing trend to mix the cuisines of different cultures and places to create new flavours. In this sense, fusion cuisine has become one of the most fascinating culinary trends in recent years. Globalisation has brought people in the west and east closer together, which has led to the emergence of more inventive fusion cuisines. A recent trend in western cuisine has been to incorporate quick noodles into dishes such as burgers, cupcakes and grilled cheese sandwiches. As well as the ramen trend, elements from North America are being used to create other Asian dishes. This mash-up of culinary cultures shows that people are more willing than ever to try new flavours. (Also read: Delight your palate with the exquisite navrattan kebab paired perfectly with tangy aam papad chutney: Recipe inside ) Get ready for a taste bud adventure with five exotic dishes that promise an unforgettable culinary experience.

5 Must-Try Exotic Fusion Dishes

1. Coconut curried prawns

(Chef Sanjosh - Executive Chef, Gawky Goose)

Coconut curried prawns(Chef Sanjosh)

Serves - 6 Portions

Prep Time- 15 min

Cooking Time- 20 min

Ingredients:

Prawns (15/16 Count) 01 Kg

Coconut Oil - 30 Ml

Shallots - 100 Gm

Ginger Julienne - 30 Gm

Green chilli (Slit) - 10 Gm

Kaffir lime leaves - 05 Gm

Curry leaves - 05 Gm

Turmeric Powder - 03 Gm

Kashmiri chilli Powder - 03 Gm

Cumin Powder - 02 Gm

Coriander Powder - 03 Gm

Fennel powder - 02 Gm

Black pepper powder - 03 Gm

Garam masala - 02 Gm

Coconut Milk - 500 Ml

Salt - To taste

Method:

1. Heat oil in a pan and add Shallots, ginger, green chilli, kaffir lime and curry leaves.

2. Cook until the onion becomes translucent then add all the powdered masalas, prawns, and coconut milk, and continue cooking till the prawns get cooked.

3. Correct the consistency and seasoning and serve along with neer dosa.

2. Orange corn cake

(Chef Sanjosh - Executive Chef, Gawky Goose)

Orange corn cake(Chef Sanjosh)

Serves - 6 Portions

Prep Time- 20min

Cooking Time- 10min

Ingredients:

Sweet corn Kernel - 01 Tin

Sweet corn cream style - 01 Tin

Refined Oil - 15 Ml

Red chilli (Fine chop) - 05 Nos

Coconut milk - 200 Ml

Coriander leaves (chopped) - 05 Gm

Turmeric Powder - 02 Gm

Orange zest - 02 Gm

Salt - To Taste

Sugar - To taste

For thickening

Potato starch - 100 Gm

Water - 100 Ml

For frying

Refined flour - For batter

Breadcrumbs - For crumbing

Refined oil - For frying

Method:

1. Blend and strain both corns and place them in a saucepan, add all the other ingredients, mix it well bring to a boil and correct the seasoning.

2. Mix the potato starch and water in a bowl and pour it into the mixture and whisk vigorously.

3. After adding the Potato starch the mixture will start to solidify.

4. Transfer the mixture to an oil greased tray and keep refrigerated overnight.

5. Once it is set, remove and cut it into one-inch cubes and do a breeding procedure then deep fry until it becomes golden brown.

6. Serve with green apple and citrus salsa and spicy mayonnaise.

3. Avocado Salmon Sriracha and Cream Cheese Roll

(Chef Binanjay Tamang and Chef Mrinmoy Roy, TYD Kitchen and Bar)

Avocado Salmon Sriracha and Cream Cheese Roll(Chef Binanjay Tamang and Chef Mrinmoy Roy)

Serves - 1 portion

Prep Time- 45 min

Rolling Time- 5 min

Ingredients:

Nori Sheet - 0.01 Kg

Sushi Rice - 0.1 Kg

Frozen Salmon - 0.04 Kg

Cream Cheese - 0.02 Kg

Avocado - 0.02 Kg

Spring Onion - 0.003 Kg

Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce - 0.01 Bot

Pickle Ginger - 0.01 Kg

Wasabi Tube Paste - 0.004 Kg

Kikkoman Soy - 0.01 Bot

Method:

1. Place the Nori sheet on the sushi mat.

2. Spread the rice evenly, place salmon, cream cheese and avocado. Roll the maki, do not over press.

3. Cut the maki roll into 4 pcs

4. Place on a platter, the roll can be topped with a thin slice of salmon again. Drizzle with sriracha sauce, sprinkle chopped spring onions.

5. Serve with Pickled ginger, wasabi and soy.

4. Fijian Gun Bao with Pork Belly

(Chef Binanjay Tamang and Chef Mrinmoy Roy, TYD Kitchen and Bar)

Fijian Gun Bao with Pork Belly(Chef Binanjay Tamang and Chef Mrinmoy Roy)

Serves - 1 Portion

Prep Time- 2.5 hrs

Cooking and assembling- 20 min

Ingredients:

Bao Dough - 0.12Kg

Garlic - 0.01Kg

Refined Oil - 0.005Kg

Cooked pork belly - 0.1Kg

Purple cabbage julienned - 0.02 Bot

Carrot Julienned - 0.02 Bot

Red Chilli Paste - 0.01 bot

Light soya sauce - 0.002 Lt

Honey - 0.05 Lt

Brown Sugar - 0.05 Kg

Ginger - 0.05 Kg

Lemon Grass - 0.05 Kg

Oyster Sauce - 0.002 Kg

Lettuce - 0.01Kg

Chicken Stock - 0.003Kg

White Pepper whole - 0.002Kg

Cucumber Julienned - 0.01Kg

Method:

1. Add pork belly slices to a pan with stock, ginger, garlic, rice wine and sugar

2. Simmer for 2 hours until tender

3. Drain and slice into small chunks

4. At the same time as you're steaming the bao buns, you can start frying the pork belly. Fry in a pan with a little oil and some salt and pepper until golden brown

5. Add the glaze to the pan - which is a mixture of ginger, chilli, honey, brown sugar, oyster sauce and lemongrass

6. Place the lettuce in between the bao bun,

5. Drums of Iza

(Sajosh Peetayil - Corporate Chef, IZA - Pan-asia Kitchen)

Drums of Iza(Chef Sajosh Peetayil )

Prep Time – 20 mins

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Serves: 2 Portions

Ingredients:

Chicken Leg - 1 No.

Chicken Marinade

soy sauce - 10ml

Green Chili Sauce - 10ml

Red Chili Sauce - 15ml

Salt - 5gm

Black Pepper Powder - 5gm

Finely chopped ginger - 10gm

Finely chopped garlic - 10g

All purpose flour - 15gm

Cornstarch - 5gm

Egg whites - 15gm

Oil for deep frying - 500ml

Sauce

Soy sauce - 5ml

Green chilli sauce - 10ml

Red chilli sauce - 10ml

Salt - 5gm

Black pepper powder - 5gm

Finely chopped ginger - 10gm

Finely chopped garlic - 10gm

Ketchup - 10gm

Spring onions - 10gm

Chicken stock - 30ml

Method:

Marinating the chicken leg

1. Mix the soy sauce, green chilli sauce, red chilli sauce, salt, pepper, ginger, garlic, and egg whites in a mixing bowl.

2. Add the chicken leg, massage it well, and leave it to marinate for as long as it takes to prep the ingredients for the sauce.

Making the sauce:

3. The cooking will take place quickly on high heat. So, all your ingredients should be prepped and at hand before the cooking starts.

4. To make the sauce mix, combine red chilli sauce, ketchup, and dark soy sauce in a bowl.

5. Heat the kadai until very hot. Add vegetable oil and let it start smoking.

6. Add the diced onions and cook for one minute.

7. Add the ginger and fry for 30 seconds.

8. Add garlic and fry for 30 seconds.

9. Add sugar and let it melt and caramelise—about 30 seconds.

10. Next add the salt, ground pepper, the sauce mix and the chicken stock.

11. Reduce for a few minutes until the sauce gets syrupy and sticky. Turn off the heat.

Frying the lollipops:

12. Heat oil in a kadai or wok until it is very hot (200ºC).

13. Just before frying, add the plain flour and cornstarch (cornflour) to the marinated chicken and mix to form a dry batter. Adding too much liquid in the batter or the lollipops won't stay crisp.

14. Add the lollipops to the hot oil, taking care not to overcrowd the pan. Fry in two batches if required.

15. The oil temperature will drop to about 150ºC. The rest of the frying should take place at this temperature to make sure the chicken cooks all the way without getting too brown outside.

16. Drain on a basket lined with paper towels.

Assembly:

17. Re-heat the sauce if it is too cold, and turn off the heat. Now add the chicken lollipops to the pan and toss to coat it evenly.

18. Garnish with spring onions and serve hot.