Afternoon briefing: BJP's Sushil Modi battles cancer; ex-PM Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha, all latest news

Senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said that he is battling cancer for past six months and therefore he won't be able to either campaign or contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While sharing a post on X, he said, "I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party." Dig Deeper BJP leader Sushil Modi(File photo)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the first PM outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to complete 10 years, or two full terms, in office, will finish a remarkable political innings in the Rajya Sabha spanning 33 years on Wednesday. The architect of India’s economic liberalisation and the force behind the 2008 Indo-US nuclear agreement, Singh headed a government that transformed the social welfare framework with a bouquet of rights-based legislation and ushered in a slew of reforms including Direct Benefit Transfer and launched Aadhaar. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal's health at risk, ‘lost 4.5 kg’ since arrest by ED: Atishi

Atishi sued for 'BJP approached me' claim: 'Won't let her escape'

India News

Taiwan earthquake: India issues advisory, helpline number for its citizens

Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad before filing nomination, Priyanka Gandhi joins him

Global Matters

World's oldest man, Venezuela's Juan Vicente Perez Mora dies at 114

Donald Trump sues his firm, Truth Social's co-founders after losing $1bn

Entertainment Focus

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins are back again with another hilarious parody advertisement. The actor and the adult entertainment star turned their attention to the dated TVCs on men's sexual health that popped up on Indian cable television every once in a while. The new ad shows Ranveer as the host of a TV show on men's sexual health. Dressed in a velvet suit with a peach shirt and a printed purple tie, Ranveer goes on to face the camera and ask the viewers in cryptic, hilarious metaphors whether they're suffering from any sexual ailment. Sample this: “Kya aapki kulfi khane se pehle hi pighal jati hai? (Does your ice cream melt before you can eat it)?” Dig Deeper