Afternoon briefing: BJP's Sushil Modi battles cancer; ex-PM Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha, all latest news
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.
Senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said that he is battling cancer for past six months and therefore he won't be able to either campaign or contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While sharing a post on X, he said, "I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party." Dig Deeper
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the first PM outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to complete 10 years, or two full terms, in office, will finish a remarkable political innings in the Rajya Sabha spanning 33 years on Wednesday. The architect of India’s economic liberalisation and the force behind the 2008 Indo-US nuclear agreement, Singh headed a government that transformed the social welfare framework with a bouquet of rights-based legislation and ushered in a slew of reforms including Direct Benefit Transfer and launched Aadhaar. Dig Deeper
Latest News
Arvind Kejriwal's health at risk, ‘lost 4.5 kg’ since arrest by ED: Atishi
Atishi sued for 'BJP approached me' claim: 'Won't let her escape'
India News
Taiwan earthquake: India issues advisory, helpline number for its citizens
Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad before filing nomination, Priyanka Gandhi joins him
Global Matters
World's oldest man, Venezuela's Juan Vicente Perez Mora dies at 114
Donald Trump sues his firm, Truth Social's co-founders after losing $1bn
Entertainment Focus
Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins are back again with another hilarious parody advertisement. The actor and the adult entertainment star turned their attention to the dated TVCs on men's sexual health that popped up on Indian cable television every once in a while. The new ad shows Ranveer as the host of a TV show on men's sexual health. Dressed in a velvet suit with a peach shirt and a printed purple tie, Ranveer goes on to face the camera and ask the viewers in cryptic, hilarious metaphors whether they're suffering from any sexual ailment. Sample this: “Kya aapki kulfi khane se pehle hi pighal jati hai? (Does your ice cream melt before you can eat it)?” Dig Deeper
Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.