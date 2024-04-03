 Afternoon briefing: BJP's Sushil Modi battles cancer; ex-PM Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha, all latest news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Afternoon briefing: BJP's Sushil Modi battles cancer; ex-PM Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha, all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2024 01:07 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

Senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said that he is battling cancer for past six months and therefore he won't be able to either campaign or contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While sharing a post on X, he said, "I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party." Dig Deeper

BJP leader Sushil Modi(File photo)
BJP leader Sushil Modi(File photo)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the first PM outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to complete 10 years, or two full terms, in office, will finish a remarkable political innings in the Rajya Sabha spanning 33 years on Wednesday. The architect of India’s economic liberalisation and the force behind the 2008 Indo-US nuclear agreement, Singh headed a government that transformed the social welfare framework with a bouquet of rights-based legislation and ushered in a slew of reforms including Direct Benefit Transfer and launched Aadhaar. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal's health at risk, ‘lost 4.5 kg’ since arrest by ED: Atishi

Atishi sued for 'BJP approached me' claim: 'Won't let her escape'

India News

Taiwan earthquake: India issues advisory, helpline number for its citizens

Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad before filing nomination, Priyanka Gandhi joins him

Global Matters

World's oldest man, Venezuela's Juan Vicente Perez Mora dies at 114

Donald Trump sues his firm, Truth Social's co-founders after losing $1bn

Entertainment Focus

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins are back again with another hilarious parody advertisement. The actor and the adult entertainment star turned their attention to the dated TVCs on men's sexual health that popped up on Indian cable television every once in a while. The new ad shows Ranveer as the host of a TV show on men's sexual health. Dressed in a velvet suit with a peach shirt and a printed purple tie, Ranveer goes on to face the camera and ask the viewers in cryptic, hilarious metaphors whether they're suffering from any sexual ailment. Sample this: “Kya aapki kulfi khane se pehle hi pighal jati hai? (Does your ice cream melt before you can eat it)?” Dig Deeper

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Afternoon briefing: BJP's Sushil Modi battles cancer; ex-PM Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha, all latest news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On