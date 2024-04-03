Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad: Congress MP holds roadshow before filing nomination, Priyanka Gandhi joins him

Congress MP and candidate Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, April 3, held a mega roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad - his constituency - before filing his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His sister and the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accompanied him. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi holds a mega roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad. (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi had won the Wayanad seat in the 2019 Parliament polls with a massive margin of over four lakh votes. Rahul Gandhi arrived by helicopter at Muppainad, a village in Wayand, and travelled by road till Kalpetta, the party said.

