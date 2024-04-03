Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad: Congress MP holds roadshow before filing nomination, Priyanka Gandhi joins him
Congress MP and candidate Rahul Gandhi held a mega roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad - his constituency before filing his nomination.
Congress MP and candidate Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, April 3, held a mega roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad - his constituency - before filing his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His sister and the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accompanied him.
Rahul Gandhi had won the Wayanad seat in the 2019 Parliament polls with a massive margin of over four lakh votes. Rahul Gandhi arrived by helicopter at Muppainad, a village in Wayand, and travelled by road till Kalpetta, the party said.
Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad today: Latest updates
- Thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, turned up at Kalpetta in Wayanad to welcome the incumbent MP Rahul Gandhi.
- Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi landed around 10.45am on a helicopter from Kannur. They were greeted by hundreds of party workers and supporters at the helipad at Muppainad, a village in Wayanad.
- From there he travelled by road to the new bus stand at Kalpetta, the starting point of his roadshow which began at 11.30am. While hundreds of UDF workers lined up for the roadshow, several people across all age groups carried party flags and placards with the Congress MP's photograph and balloons in the party colours and gathered on the roadsides to welcome him.
- From his vehicle, the Congress MP waved to the thousands who thronged both sides of the road and shouted 'jai jai Rahul Gandhi' and 'down down Narendra Modi'.
- Besides Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Deepa Das, AICC in-charge of the National Students' Union of India Kanhaiya Kumar, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan and KPCC acting president MM Hassan.
- Rahul Gandhi will be contesting against BJP state president K Surendran and CPI leader Annie Raja from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.
- In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi won after polling 7,06,367 votes out of a total of 10,92,197 with his closest rival -- CPI's PP Suneer – receiving only 2,74,597 votes. Voting in Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections this year will be on April 26.
