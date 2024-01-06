Afternoon briefing: Canada PM's plane breaks down again; JD(U) MP questions need for Ram temple invite, all latest news

For the second time since September last year, the official aircraft carrying Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a visit abroad broke down forcing the deployment of a standby plane. In September last year, while in New Delhi to attend the G20 leaders’ summit, Trudeau had to stay back in the capital for an extra day-and-a-half due to trouble with the plane. This time, however, he returned to Ottawa from a family vacation at a luxury resort in Jamaica after a technician managed to repair the original plane on which he had travelled. Dig deeper Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(REUTERS)

JD(U) MP Kaushlendra Kumar on Friday courted controversy by likening the much-awaited Ram Temple consecration ceremony to a ‘shraadh’ as he questioned the need for invitations. Speaking to the reporters in Nalanda, Kumar asked whether it was someone's wedding or 'shraadh' for which an invitation was being extended. He said that those who are inviting the dignitaries for the consecration ceremony are fools, asserting Ayodhya belongs to everyone.

The Latest News

Hyderabad E-Prix cancelled: BRS slams Congress, terms move ‘poor and regressive’ Dig deeper

Delhi CM Kejriwal accepts resignation of Women Commission Chief, Swati Maliwal to to file RS nomination on Jan 8 Dig deeper

India News

India commits $75 million for rebuilding earthquake-hit infrastructure in Nepal Dig deeper

SC declines to entertain PIL on Shahi Idgah-Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute Dig deeper

Global Matters

Japan earthquake: Death toll rises to 100, UN announces $100,000 aid Dig deeper

Israel bombs Gaza as UN warns territory 'uninhabitable' Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Music maestro AR Rahman clocked his 67th birthday on Saturday. The musician has composed songs for many films in his over three-decade-long career. He is also a winner of six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award, among others. In 2010, he was conferred with the Padma Bhushan. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

When it comes to refreshing your homes for this New Year, exploring winter trends is an interesting jumping-off point. These trends in bedroom design beckon with promises of warmth, luxury, and an escape from the season’s chill. It’s a combination of textures, colours and patterns that are carefully orchestrated to balance between opulence and cosiness. This year, the design ethos speaks of indulgence through tactile experiences. Think sumptuous fabrics that beg to be touched, inviting you to sink into a world of unparalleled comfort. Dig deeper

