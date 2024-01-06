Japan earthquake: Death toll rises to 100, UN announces $100,000 aid

The death toll from a series of earthquakes in Japan on January 1 jumped up to 100 on Saturday, as the search for survivors under collapsed buildings continued for the fifth day amid the aftershocks. The number of deaths had reached 98 earlier in the day, but two more deaths were reported in Anamizu. Meanwhile, as of Saturday, the number of missing was accounted to 211 in the Ishikawa region of Japan's main Honshu. Police officers conduct a search operation at a burnt market in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan.(AP)

Fifty-nine of those killed were in the city of Wajima and 23 were in Suzu, while the others were reported in five neighbouring towns. More than 500 people have been injured, at least 27 seriously, news agency AP reported citing Ishikawa officials.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Around 23,800 households were without electricity in the Ishikawa region and over 66,400 households were without water supply. While over 31,400 people were evacuated and have been staying in 357 government shelters, AFP reported.

The earthquakes, including a powerful one with a magnitude of 7.5, jolted the Noto Peninsula in the central prefecture of Ishikawa on New Year's Day, causing buildings to collapse and triggering tsunami alerts till eastern Russia.

On Friday, thousands of rescuers raced against the clock to free many more people still trapped under rubble.

"I was relaxing on New Year's Day when the quake happened. My relatives were all there and we were having fun. The house itself is standing but it's far from livable now... I don't have the space in my mind to think about the future," a survivor, Hiroyuki Hamatani, told news agency AFP.

The United States has announced $100,000 aid on Friday, including blankets, water and medical supplies, and also promised for more help if required.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his condolences to Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida over the loss of lives in the deadly earthquake.

"I express my deepest condolence to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives. We stand in solidarity with Japan and its people affected by the disaster," PM Modi said.

"As a special strategic and global partner, India values its relationship with Japan, and is ready to extend all possible assistance at this hour," he added.

On Wednesday, Kishida said that the government has opened a sea route to deliver aid and that some larger trucks were now able to reach some of the more remote areas.

Japan experiences hundreds of earthquakes every year and most cause no damage, with strict building codes in place for more than four decades. The country is haunted by a massive 9.0 magnitude undersea earthquake in 2011, which triggered a tsunami that left around 18,500 people dead or missing.

(With inputs from agencies)