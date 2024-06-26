Afternoon briefing: Centre likely to ease rules on SDCs for ads; 2nd sodomy case filed against Suraj Revanna, and more

The ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) is likely to reduce the sectors for which self-declaration certificates (SDCs) for advertisements required. The decision was taken following a meeting with industry associations and digital advertising platforms, including Google and Meta (Facebook) on Tuesday. The ministry is also considering how to simplify the process for obtaining this certificate after hearing complaints from industry associations, five people aware of the matter told HT on the condition of anonymity. In the meeting, the industry associations told MIB that the requirement for SDCs was adversely affecting the advertising industry. Dig deeper For representational purposes only. (Reuters File Photo)

A second case of sodomy was registered against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna on Tuesday at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district. The case was registered based on a complaint by a close aide of Suraj Revanna. Suraj's aide had earlier filed a complaint on behalf of the MLC against a JD(S) worker apparently to protect him. The first case of sodomy was registered against Suraj on Saturday night. The next day, he was arrested and remanded to 14 days' judicial custody. On Monday, the court remanded him to eight days' police custody. Dig deeper

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The Latest News

Will Elon Musk's SpaceX ‘rescue’ Sunita Williams from space after Starliner's Helium leak? Dig deeper

Russia to resume direct passenger trains to North Korea in July: Report Dig deeper

India News

Who is Om Birla, BJP MP elected as Lok Sabha Speaker? Dig deeper

High Court refuses to interfere in hijab ban decision of Mumbai college Dig deeper

Global Matters

Iran to hold Presidential elections on June 28 Dig deeper

Justin Trudeau faces setback as Liberals lose bypolls in stronghold Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Even though India and Pakistan have not played each other in a bilateral series since early 2013, for the last 10 years, both teams have squared off in every ICC event. Starting with the 2013 Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan have battled across all editions of the 50-over World Cup, the T20 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy. But while it is obvious that India vs Pakistan games are a treat for the public eye, more so in ICC events, it should not be pre-scheduled, feels former English cricketer David Lloyd. During a chat on TalkSPORT, Lloyd was asked if the ICC should stop formatting its major tournaments in a way that India and Pakistan are bound to play each other at least once – basically by pooling the two teams in the same group – 'Bumble', as he is fondly known, not in favour of 'fixing' matches. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Salman Khan’s girlfriends and rumoured girlfriends include Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani and Iulia Vantur. In a resurfaced clip from a 2019 interview with Komal Nahta, the actor’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, spoke about why his son is not married. He said Salman ‘lacks the courage to get married’. Salim had said in Hindi about Salman, "He easily enters into relationships, but he lacks the courage to get married. He has a very simple nature and gets attracted easily. However, he always wonders whether the woman can manage a family like his mother does." Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Isha Ambani surprised the internet after celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania shared a picture of one of her tech-fusion looks from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities from Italy. Isha wore a strapless dress accessorised with the infamous robot babies from Schiaparelli's spring 2024 couture collection. Dig deeper

What's Trending?

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, who is also an author and philanthropist, recalled an incident when she received a call from APJ Abdul Kalam and initially thought it was meant for her husband, Narayana Murthy. She told the operator that he had dialled the “wrong number”. Murty took to X to share a conversation recorded during a show. In it, she says, “One day, I got a call saying that Abdul Kalam wants to speak to you. I told them it was the wrong number because I didn’t have anything with Abdul Kalam. So I don’t know if there’s a mistake.” Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.