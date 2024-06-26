ICC told to scrap pre-decided India vs Pakistan fixtures starting 2026 T20 World Cup: 'It's fixed. Trying to manipulate'

Even though India and Pakistan have not played each other in a bilateral series since early 2013, for the last 10 years, both teams have squared off in every ICC event. Starting with the 2013 Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan have battled across all editions of the 50-over World Cup, the T20 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy. But while it is obvious that India vs Pakistan games are a treat for the public eye, more so in ICC events, it should not be pre-scheduled, feels former English cricketer David Lloyd. End of India vs Pakistan pre-decided fixtures in ICC events?(Pakistan Cricket - X)

During a chat on TalkSPORT, Lloyd was asked if the ICC should stop formatting its major tournaments in a way that India and Pakistan are bound to play each other at least once – basically by pooling the two teams in the same group – 'Bumble', as he is fondly known, not in favour of 'fixing' matches.

"Not in the slightest," he said when asked if it'll be looked at as a sacrifice. “You just spoke about the independence of the fixtures. We talk long and hard about fixing in cricket. That's fixed. It's just fixed for a major event. I think the romance of anything like this if they do get drawn together – not that they are – but if they do, there is a romance to it. There's something for spectators to look forward to. So if it happens, then it becomes an event. The game itself is an event. You can't fix it. And that's only part of what we fix. We fix loads to stuff. In this particular World Cup, you're just trying to manipulate. It's just wrong.”

The scheduling and the formatting of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup has faced a lot of flak, especially in the Super 8s. Teams literally have had one-day gaps or, in the case of Australia – no breaks – between matches, and that one day gets spent in travelling, leaving almost no time for the players to practice.

Lloyd talks more loopholes in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Another absurd takeaway from this World Cup is how there are different rules for both semi-finals. The India vs England semi-final does not have a reserve day while the South Africa vs Afghanistan game does. India have not played a single day-night game in the tournament thus far, all because the Indian audiences back home will have the time, space and energy to watch the games during prime-time hours. And that's what's wrong, adds Lloyd.

"It just isn't fair (to the teams)," he said. "You can go round and round and talk about forever. We're just manipulating the tournament for the benefit of a few. If you look at the TV audience in India, they would watch anything there and anytime. It is a religion. It is the be all and end all. They would watch it and so it must of such commercial value, that overrides the competition itself. And don't tell me the ICC devises it. Who does it? Whoever it is, this operating group must be told that whilst you're doing it, this must happen, that must happen and that it's a bit unfair to the teams. Come up with the best World Cup you can, you can put together for the supporter."