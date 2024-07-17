Afternoon briefing: Charge sheet in Swati Maliwal case lists 50 witnesses; Priyanka Chaturvedi's dig at Centre, and more

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet with 50 witnesses listed against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, in a case of assault against Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal, The Times of India reported. The 500-page charge sheet was filed in the court of metropolitan magistrate Gaurav Goyal. Bibhav Kumar appeared in court via video conference due to judicial custody which the magistrate extended till July 30. Dig deeper. Swati Maliwal was present in court on Wednesday. Bibhav Kumar appeared in court via video conference due to judicial custody which the magistrate extended till July 30.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday took a dig at the Narendra Modi-led central government for not appointing any leader from the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena to the NITI Aayog in the recent reshuffle. Priyanka Chaturvedi said she can “understand” the exclusion of leaders from CM Eknath Shinde's Sena, terming the NITI Aayog as an “immoral power grab.” Dig deeper

Gautam Gambhir is having a hard time finalising his support staff. Unlike his predecessors, he has so far faced resistance from the BCCI for the majority of his preferences. Morne Morkel was reportedly the latest of his recommendations as the bowling coach to be turned down by the board. Dig deeper.

The three-day Ambani wedding was attended by many celebrities and politicians from across the world. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Shriram Nene, shared a bunch of pictures. Dig deeper

Glomeruli is the tiny network of blood vessels, also known as the filtering unit of the kidneys. Glomerular disease affects the Glomeruli and disrupts the functioning of the organs. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nikhil Bhasin, Consultant Nephrologist and Renal Transplant Physician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explained the function of glomeruli - “Our kidneys have about one million tiny filter units called nephrons. Each nephron has a glomerulus which work like strainers used in cooking. They excrete waste and excess fluid into the urine while holding back the protein and blood products that your body needs.” Dig deeper.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s months-long wedding festivities have wrapped up, but the excitement refuses to die down. Social media users who attended the celebrations virtually are now busy dissecting every detail of what is being called the most expensive wedding to take place in history. YouTube and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia, who was part of the guest list, has generated more excitement by sharing inside details of the big fat and extremely lavish Indian wedding. Dig deeper.