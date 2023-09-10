Afternoon briefing: Diplomats behind Delhi Declaration, Sunak's $2 billion climate aid pledge; and all the latest news

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Sunday said that it took over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations by a team of Indian diplomats to deliver a consensus on the G20 declaration that was adopted at the high -level conclave on Saturday. The team of diplomats, including joint secretaries Eenam Gambhir and K Nagraj Naidu, held 300 bilateral meetings and circulated 15 drafts with their counterparts on the contentious Ukraine conflict to drive home a consensus that was clinched on the first day of the G20 Leaders Summit itself. "The most complex part of the entire G20 was to bring consensus on the geopolitical paras (Russia-Ukraine). This was done over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings, 15 drafts," Kant said. Dig deeper

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant with joint secretaries Eenam Gambhir and Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More on G20 Summit 2023: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lauds India's G20 sherpa after ‘200 hours of non-stop negotiations' claim

‘Historical': Top leaders react to adoption of New Delhi Declaration at G20 Summit 2023

Britain will commit to provide $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to help developing countries cope with climate change, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday at the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi. The pledge would be the biggest single funding commitment the UK has made to date to help the world tackle climate change, a government statement said. The Green Climate Fund (GFC) - the world’s largest such fund - was set up under United Nations' climate change negotiations to help channel money needed by poor states to meet their targets to reduce carbon emissions, develop cleaner energy sources and adjust to a warming world. Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More on Rishi Sunak: In Pics: UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murthy offer prayers at Delhi's Akshardham Temple

Narendra Modi, Rishi Sunak agree to ‘work at pace’ towards UK-India trade deal

The Latest News

What's the significance of Global Biofuel Alliance, which is being launched at G20 Summit 2023 Dig deeper

Janata Dal (Secular) proved they are 'B-team' of BJP', says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah amid speculations of BJP-JDS alliance ahead of Lok Sabha polls Dig deeper

India News

Andhra Pradesh Police took Janasena party president Pawan Kalyan into preventive custody in the NTR district after the actor-turned-politician lied on the road to protest against the police for stopping his convoy Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s deputy director Gita Gopinath on Saturday exchanged pleasantries with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dig deeper

Global Matters:

In a bid to revive its ailing economy, Pakistan announced to unveil its new visa policy to attract foreign investors Dig deeper

Brazil President Lula says Putin will not be arrested if he attends next year's G20 Summit in Rio Dig deeper

One good read

Ahead of the 0th anniversary of China’s Belt-Road-Initiative next month, India, the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union signed the MoU to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEE-EC) to connect Asia and Europe by promoting economic integration on the sidelines of 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. At a time when Italy, a G7 power, under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is poised to withdraw from China-sponsored BRI, it was propitious to note that US President Joe Biden joined hands with estranged friend Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solidly back the project. Dig deeper

Sports Goings:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Team India will meet Pakistan in the highly-anticipated encounter in the Super 4 stage of the 2023 Asia Cup on Sunday. Both sides had earlier met in the group stage, but the match yielded no result as rain washed out the entire second innings in Sri Lanka's Pallekele. The Pakistan pacers did wreak havoc on the Indian top-order during the initial stages of the Indian innings before Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82) bailed the side out of trouble, steering the total to 266. Shaheen picked the crucial wickets of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, castling them in successive overs to put India on instant backfoot. The left-arm pacer has been a cause of concern for India since 2021, when he played a crucial role in Pakistan's 10-wicket win in the T20 World Cup. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bollywood filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani fame is back with a new thriller, Jaane Jaan. The film which marks Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut will release on Netflix on September 21. On Sunday, Sujoy came across a tweet in which an X user questioned his ‘aukat (calibre)’ to release the film in theatres. Sharing the Jaane Jaan trailer once again, Sujoy Ghosh wrote on X on Sunday, “Just realised so many of you have seen our trailer. So thank you... thank you... thank you. Eleven days to exam result (gulp!) but dekhna zaroor on 21st (11 days to exam result but watch it for sure on 21st).” Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Actor Nora Fatehi is known for her experimental streak with her sartorial choices. The star never shies away from going bold and sultry while picking looks for her glamorous wardrobe. This time, Fatehi posted pictures of herself in a steal-worthy silk drape and a contrasting purple plunge blouse. Her Instagram post features pictures of herself in a deep green silk saree decorated in champagne gold brocade embroidery. To enhance the traditional look, she chose ornate gold bracelets, statement rings, and matching jhumkis. Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON