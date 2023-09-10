Amid speculations of Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday questioned JD (S) secular credentials, and alleged that it doesn't have any ideology and would do anything for the sake of power. Janata Dal (Secular) proved they are 'B-team' of BJP': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"I had called JD(S) as BJP's B-team, it is getting proved now. JD(S) people used to get angry at me when I called them B-team. Also, they have named themselves as Secular -- Janata Dal (Secular) -- but have joined hands with the communal party," said Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, the Congress leader said, "Deve Gowda (JDS supremo) used to say JD(S) will not have an alliance with any party, but now has made G T Devegowda (JDS coordination committee chief and MLA) say that the party is joining hands with BJP for its survival. It proves that they don't have any ideology and that for the sake of power, they will do anything."

Speaking on the matter of protest by farmers due to insufficient electricity supply, he said, "There has not been sufficient rain in August, and farmers used water pump sets in summer, that is why power scarcity arose. We are trying to sort out the insufficient electricity supply issue by purchasing electricity from outside.”

He also spoke on the non-inclusion of Congress President and Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge to the G20 dinner and said, "This is wrong. He is not only Congress president, but he is the leader of opposition in the upper house (Rajya Sabha)."

Speaking on the water dispute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said "Central government has not given environment and forest clearance. Let them give forest and environment clearance we will start the project immediately. We are seeking time to meet PM Modi with the all-party delegation on the Mahadayi, Upper Krishna, Mekedatu and Cauvery river water dispute. After the all-party meeting ten days ago, I wrote a letter seeking time to meet PM Modi. Till now I haven't recieved a reply.”

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah denied rumours of him entering national politics and challenging PM Modi for the post of prime ministership.

"It's only opinion as anyone can become Prime Minister in a democracy. I will not go to national politics,” he said.