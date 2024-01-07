Afternoon briefing: How Israel dismantled Hamas, IAF's aircraft performs night landing in Kargil, all latest news

Israeli forces claim to have completely dismantled Hamas' "military framework" in northern Gaza and killed around 8,000 terrorists in the area. In an interaction with reporters on Saturday, Israeli Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari also said that the Israel Defence Forces seized tens of thousands of weapons in that area and millions of documents. More details here Israel Defence Forces seized tens of thousands of weapons in that area and millions of documents(AFP)

In a remarkable feat, a C-130J plane of the Indian Air Force(IAF) recently landed at the Kargil airstrip in the night for the first time. The IAF shared a video of the landing and said, "In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds."

Latest News

Sports

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has been called out by a social media user, after the release of a new batch of unsealed documents about American celebrity Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sexual abuse of teenage girls. The netizen linked Akram and ex-Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan and launched accusations on them concerning Epstein's alleged sexual offense. As per the latest reports, more than 130 additional court files were made public following a lawsuit involving Epstein.

Entertainment

Hollywood actress Halle Bailey has welcomed her first baby with boyfriend, rapper and singer-songwriter DDG. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Halle posted a picture of her newborn son and revealed his name as Halo.

Lifestyle and Health

Cancer is the cause of thousands of deaths across the globe. One form of cancer which occurs in the cells of the pancreas, and known as pancreatic cancer is also life-threatening and prevalent. Notably pancreas is a critical organ which produces digestive enzymes and regulates blood sugar in the human body. It is crucial to be aware of the symptoms of pancreatic cancer and seek immediate medical attention as timely treatment can prove to be life saving.