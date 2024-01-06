close_game
close_game
News / World News / Xi Jinping involved? Hamas ‘using Chinese weaponry’ in war, Israel claims

Xi Jinping involved? Hamas ‘using Chinese weaponry’ in war, Israel claims

ByMallika Soni
Jan 06, 2024 04:01 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Tel Aviv is determining how the equipment made it into Hamas’ hands amid concerns, it was reported.

Israeli investigations revealed that Hamas is using Chinese weapons including assault rifles and grenade launchers to wage war in Gaza as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) uncovered stockpiles of hi-tech supplies- rifles and cartridges for M16s and communications equipment like listening devices and tactical military radios. Tel Aviv is determining how the equipment made it into Hamas’ hands amid concerns.

Israel-Hamas War: Chinese president Xi Jinping.(AP)
Israel-Hamas War: Chinese president Xi Jinping.(AP)

“This has come as a big surprise as before the war, relations were very good, but we have found massive amounts of Chinese weaponry and the question is, did it come directly from China to Hamas or not?” The Telegraph quoted an Israeli intelligence source as saying.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“This is top-grade weaponry and communications technology, stuff that Hamas didn’t have before, with very sophisticated explosives which have never been found before and especially on such a large scale", the source told.

Read more: Watch: Moment when venomous snake was found in toilet in Australia

The weaponry included intelligence and communications equipment and could have been used by Hamas to launch surprise attacks on Israeli on October 7 when some 1,140 people were killed and hundreds of others taken hostage.

Then, China's foreign minister Wang Yi said Israel’s actions went “beyond the scope of self-defence” and demanded that it stop imposing “group punishment” on Palestinians.

Dr Patrick Bury, a defence expert from the University of Bath and a former Nato analyst and infantry officer, said, “The question of course is did the Chinese know it was going to Hamas or did it come through a third party like Iran? You’re talking about what is essentially modern professional infantry kit. There is some serious kit here even though it’s not heavy weaponry. The grenade launchers are a lethal support weapon in particular. The lethality of Hamas fighters can be raised significantly from this kind of equipment.”

“If it’s a large quantity, it’s most likely a state actor involved, and that state actor is highly likely to be Iran. It could be stuff that was purchased by Iran off China and found its way to Hamas. There are other potential actors but much less likely,” he said, adding, “China will not like the Iranians doing this with their kit. It’s not a good look if it’s a massive haul and trust will become an issue.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out