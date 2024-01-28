Afternoon briefing: Indian Navy to showcase both aircraft carriers; Congress takes jibe at Nitish Kumar, all latest news

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will witness twin carrier operations of the Indian Navy during the top Naval Commanders Conference in March on board INS Vikrant between Kochi and Goa. India’s second aircraft carrier INS Vikrant came out of maintenance refit at Cochin Shipyard on January 26 and is slated to participate in 50 nation Milan exercise in February off the coast of Visakhapatnam. While the Naval Commanders Conference will be held between March 4 and 8 with the second stage in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the first MH 60R squadron of multi-role helicopters in Cochin. As many as 24 Sikorsky MH 60 R helicopters were acquired by India from the US on a government-to-government basis. Dig Deeper INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya(File photo)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday called Nitish Kumar ‘aya ram, gaya ram', after the latter resigned as the chief minister of Bihar and exited the Opposition's INDIA bloc. In Indian politics, political turncoats are referred to as ‘aya ram, gaya ram’. The JDU leader, accompanied by ministers Vijendra Yadav and Sanjay Jha, today tendered his resignation from the post of chief minister to state Governor Rajendra Arlekar. The Governor accepted his resignation and deputed him as the caretaker CM till a new government is formed. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Nitish Kumar flip flops again, dumps Lalu Prasad's RJD to join BJP-led NDA | Top updates

China, Thailand to implement mutual visa exemption from March 1

India News

Nitish Kumar's first reaction after resigning as Bihar CM: ‘INDIA bloc not working’

PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar, congratulates him soon after latter's resignation

Global News

Russia war: Ukraine says it uncovers $40 million fraud in weapons procurement | Details

What is Avian flu that's wreaking havoc in California? Symptoms and treatment in humans and pets

Sports Going

How much do you know about Rohan Bopanna? The veteran Indian tennis player is the oldest male Grand Slam winner in the Open era. He achieved the feat by winning the Australian Open men's doubles title on Saturday. The 43-year-old Indian and his doubles partner Matthew Ebden outclassed the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0) 7-5 to rewrite history in the first Grand Slam of the 2024 season. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Noted singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has sparked controversy after a video went viral on social media where he allegedly subjected his personal employee to physical torture. Prominent playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada has now reacted to the video on her X account and called out the singer's behaviour as 'horrendous.' Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Whether it's a wedding, festival, or any special occasion, when we think of ethnic wear, the saree is often the first thing that comes to mind. Nothing can match the elegance and allure of the six yards of grace. Whether you're a modern fashionista who loves sequins and backless blouses, or a traditional saree enthusiast who adores silks or heritage fabrics, there's something for everyone in the world of sarees. However, during the winter season, when the breeze turns extremely cold and all you want to do is stay under the blankets, wearing a saree may seem like a daunting task. Dig Deeper