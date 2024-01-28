'When you change limitations...': Advice Rohan Bopanna got from wife Supriya days before making Australian Open history

How much do you know about Rohan Bopanna? The veteran Indian tennis player is the oldest male Grand Slam winner in the Open era. He achieved the stunning feat by winning the Australian Open men's doubles title on Saturday. The 43-year-old Indian and his doubles partner Matthew Ebden outclassed the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0) 7-5 to rewrite history in the first Grand Slam of the 2024 season. India's Rohan Bopanna poses with his family after victory against Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori(AFP)

The newly-crowned world number one in doubles, Bopanna is showing no signs of slowing down. He is playing the best tennis of his life at the age of 43. Interestingly, Bopanna was busy shattering records in the build-up to the final of the Australian Open. He turned out to be the oldest men's player to seal an ATP Masters 1000 title. The celebrated tennis player made it to the two Grand Slam finals and featured in the ATP Finals. Not to forget, he claimed a historic gold medal at the Asian Games before finishing the season as world No. 3 in men's doubles.

Bopanna almost quit tennis in 2019

Before Bopanna's ATP Tour heroics made headlines in 2024, there was a time when the tennis icon was contemplating retirement. A time when cartilage in his knees wore out, and his mobility was not great. The Indian tennis player went five months without winning a match. Did you know? Bopanna almost called time on his illustrious career back in 2019. When his critics were convinced that Bopanna was past his prime, he opted to invest heavily in his fitness to spark a turnaround.

Advice Rohan Bopanna got from wife Supriya

His physio travelled with him on tour. Thanks to ‘Iyengar Yoga’ during the pandemic break, a rejuvenated Bopanna started playing pain-free tennis - a sport which gave him everything. Speaking to ESPN ahead of the Australian Open final, Bopanna opened up about having no cartilage on his knees. Bopanna also recollected a game-changing advice he received from his wife Supriya.

'When you change limitations to opportunities'

"My wife said it beautifully one day, 'when you change limitations to opportunities, everything changes.' We are always told at 25 this has to happen, by 30 this has to happen, at 40 this will happen. It's a thing which is told to us constantly, whether it is sport or life, whether it is marriage, having kids, whatever it may be. But when you change that into opportunities, then the limitations go away," Bopanna recalled.

Know more about oldest man to win a Grand Slam title

At 43 years and 329 days, Bopanna has become the oldest to win a men’s doubles major in the Open era. He will officially become the oldest to be ranked No. 1 in men’s doubles on Monday. He is the third Indian to win a Grand Slam doubles title after Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. Reflecting on his incredible journey, Bopanna revealed that he had messaged his wife about bidding farewell to tennis.

"Five years ago, I sent my wife (Supriya Annaiah Bopanna) a video message where I said I would call it a day, because I wasn’t winning matches. I went five months without winning a match, I thought that would be the end of my journey. But my perseverance kept me going and really changed so many things. I found a wonderful partner to get me to all the laurels," Bopanna said.

On March 4 this year, the world No.1 will be at level 44.