PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar, congratulates him soon after latter's resignation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Janta Dal (United) (JDU) leader and outgoing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, soon after latter tendered his resignation from the post, to congratulate him on the decision. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and outgoIng Bihar CM Nitish Kumar(File)

Kumar, accompanied by ministers Vijendra Yadav and Sanjay Jha, today tendered his resignation from the post of state chief minister to Governor Rajendra Arlekar. The Governor accepted his resignation and deputed him as the caretaker CM till the new government is formed.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Reacting to the decision, union minister Giriraj Singh said that he thanked Kumar as Bihar was perplexed in a a Jungle Raj 2-like situation.

"I thank Nitish Kumar that he has resigned. Whatever be his compulsion, Bihar was perplexed if there was a Jungle Raj 2-like situation in 1.5 years. Had Tejashwi Yadav sat on the seat (CM position), it would have been very difficult...I was concerned about just one thing now, I was apprehensive that with the kind of pressure that Lalu Yadav was putting on him for the 'tajposhi' of Tejashwi - Bihar would have had a jungle raj again. It is free of this now. BJP won't allow jungle raj in Bihar..." he said to ANI.

This is a developing story