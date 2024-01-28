 PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar, congratulates him soon after latter's resignation | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar, congratulates him soon after latter's resignation

PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar, congratulates him soon after latter's resignation

ByShobhit Gupta
Jan 28, 2024 11:57 AM IST

Nitish Kumar today tendered his resignation from the post of state chief minister to Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Janta Dal (United) (JDU) leader and outgoing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, soon after latter tendered his resignation from the post, to congratulate him on the decision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and outgoIng Bihar CM Nitish Kumar(File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and outgoIng Bihar CM Nitish Kumar(File)

Kumar, accompanied by ministers Vijendra Yadav and Sanjay Jha, today tendered his resignation from the post of state chief minister to Governor Rajendra Arlekar. The Governor accepted his resignation and deputed him as the caretaker CM till the new government is formed.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Reacting to the decision, union minister Giriraj Singh said that he thanked Kumar as Bihar was perplexed in a a Jungle Raj 2-like situation.

"I thank Nitish Kumar that he has resigned. Whatever be his compulsion, Bihar was perplexed if there was a Jungle Raj 2-like situation in 1.5 years. Had Tejashwi Yadav sat on the seat (CM position), it would have been very difficult...I was concerned about just one thing now, I was apprehensive that with the kind of pressure that Lalu Yadav was putting on him for the 'tajposhi' of Tejashwi - Bihar would have had a jungle raj again. It is free of this now. BJP won't allow jungle raj in Bihar..." he said to ANI.

This is a developing story

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On