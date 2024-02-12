Afternoon briefing: NSA Doval ensured release of Indian Navy veterans, Cong leader lauds Pak's hospitality; latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal relationship with the Emir of Qatar and behind-the-scenes diplomacy by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval ensured that the eight former Indian Navy personnel were released from custody. While the diplomatic front was handled by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the delicate negotiations for the release of ex-Navy personnel were conducted by NSA Doval at the advice of PM Modi. NSA Doval made a number of quiet trips to Doha with the conviction that the Qatari leadership would understand the Indian point of view. A Qatari court sentenced the veterans to death in October in a case that “shocked” India’s government. The Qatar government didn’t disclose the charges the former Navy officers faced, but reports claimed that they were accused of espionage. In December, the court reduced their sentences, although no details were available at the time. Dig Deeper PM Modi (L) and NSA Ajit Doval(PTI)

Congress veteran and former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar on Sunday triggered a row by reportedly describing Pakistanis as the “biggest assets of India” and criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for refusing to hold dialogue with Pakistan. Mani Shankar Aiyar, who has faced the Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism for his controversial remarks in the past, also called for open communication channels between India and Pakistan, Dawn reported. “The Pakistanis, from my experience, have been the people who react perhaps overreact to the other side. If we are friendly, they are overfriendly and if we are hostile, they get over hostile…I have never been to a country where I was been welcomed with such open arms as I was in Pakistan," Dawn quoted Mani Shankar Aiyar as saying. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

After the highly successful RRR, director SS Rajamouli has yet to kickstart his next project. The yet-to-be-titled SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, has been written by Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad. Recently, there were rumours that American-born Indonesian actor Chelsea Islan has been roped in for the project. Here’s what we know. While 123Telugu reported in January that Chelsea has been roped in to play a key role in Rajamouli’s next, the filmmakers did not confirm or deny the same. On Sunday, a fan on Reddit pointed out that Chelsea had newly followed Rajamouli on Instagram, sparking rumours again that she might be a part of the project. “Looks like the rumours about the Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth Islan being part of SSMB29 was true, she started following SSR in insta, (sic),” wrote the fan, sparking a discussion. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Colours and romance share an intricate relationship where each hue contributes to the emotional tapestry of love. As Valentine’s Day approaches, the desire to infuse our living spaces with the hues of love and romance becomes paramount. The language of love extends beyond mere words, it is an artful composition of colours that sets the stage for a heartfelt celebration. The interplay of these colours creates a visual symphony, changing environments into intimate sanctuaries, where emotions unfold. From mellow mauves to soft blush tones, each colour plays a unique role in creating an atmosphere that resonates with the essence of this special day. Ar. Bhuvan Kapila and Ar. Gagandeep Kapila, Founders and Principal Architects of Workshop for Metropolitan Architecture shared with HT Lifestyle some romantic hues that can revamp interiors into enchanting havens of affection. Get ready to make your home Valentine's Day ready! Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Over the past few weeks, there have been significant speculations over the places of certain players in Team India's squad; one of them, Ishan Kishan, has drawn considerable attention. Ishan has been away from action since November last year and withdrew from the South Africa tour mid-way next month, reportedly citing mental fatigue. Last week, India head coach Rahul Dravid was visually displeased with repeated questions over Ishan Kishan's unavailability, stating that the player needs to play some cricket before returning to the national fold. A few days later, a report revealed Ishan has returned to training alongside the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – in Baroda. Dig Deeper