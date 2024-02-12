 Tamil Nadu governor skips customary address of DMK govt over factual grounds | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tamil Nadu governor skips customary address of DMK govt over factual grounds

Tamil Nadu governor skips customary address of DMK govt over factual grounds

PTI |
Feb 12, 2024 11:43 AM IST

The House was convened on February 12 by the Tamil Ndau government for the customary Governor RN Ravi's address to the Assembly.

In yet another instance of his confrontation with the DMK dispensation in Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi on Monday concluded his customary address to the House within a few minutes, asserting he disagreed with the government over the content of the address and flayed the regime for 'not respecting' the national anthem.

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi. (File)
Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi. (File)

In his inaugural address for the year to the House, Ravi said his repeated requests and advice (to the state government) to show due respect to the national anthem and play it at the beginning and the end of the address has been ignored. The House was convened on February 12 by the government for the customary Governor's Address to the Assembly.

The Governor said the address has numerous messages with which 'I convincingly disagree, on factual and moral grounds.' Hence, Ravi said 'lending his voice' to such aspects that he disagreed with the government, would constitute 'Constitutional travesty.'

“Hence with respect to the House, I conclude my address. Wish this House a productive and healthy discussion for the people's good.”

Ravi, after offering his greetings in Tamil to Speaker M Appavu, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Legislators ended his speech within a few minutes after conveying his disagreement with the government.

Recently, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan too ended his customary address in a couple of minutes and read out only the last paragraph.

Follow Us On