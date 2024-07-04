Afternoon briefing: Sneak peek into Team India's 16-hour flight to Delhi; Cong attacks PM Modi over Manipur; and more

The wait was long but it was worth it. The World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi with the trophy in the early hours of Thursday. It took five days and then a 16-hour-long special flight for India's World Cup heroes to reach home. The Rohit Sharma-led side, their family members, the coaching and support staff, BCCI officials were stranded in Bridgetown and Barbados because of Hurricane Beryl. The BCCI needed to arrange for a special chartered flight to bring the players back home as soon as the airport became functional after a two-day shutdown. Dig deeper. : Indian cricketer Virat Kohli aboard a charter flight to New Delhi. Indian cricket team on Thursday returned home after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Citing a media report that quoted Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somnath as saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be the candidate for India's first manned space mission, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the PM on Thursday stating that before he goes into space, the "non-biological" PM should go to Manipur. Taking to 'X', Ramesh, on July 4, wrote, "Before He goes into space, the non-biological Pradhan Mantri should go to Manipur." The media report has quoted ISRO Chief S Somnath as saying that PM Modi can be the candidate for India's first manned space mission, 'Gaganyan', which is slated to be launched in 2025. Dig deeper.

India's T20 World Cup-winning cricketers wore a special 'champions' jersey to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The jersey, in orange and blue with 'Champions' written at the centre, was specially designed for Team India's meeting with PM Modi. It was the same jersey that the Indian team wore during the World Cup in the USA and Caribbean islands, with the only differences being the 'champions' on their chest and an extra star on top of the BCCI logo, denoting India's two T20 World Cup trophies. Dig deeper.

Singer Justin Bieber will perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities on Friday. On Thursday, pictures and videos of the singer arriving in Mumbai emerged on social media platforms. Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. In a clip shared by a paparazzo, Justin's car was seen in Mumbai. Earlier, India Today reported that Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey are also in talks with the Ambanis to perform at Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities in Mumbai. Dig deeper.

Victoria and David Beckham took a trip down memory lane to celebrate a milestone in their marriage this week. Marking their 25th anniversary, the couple took their iconic status to new heights. They married on July 4, 1999, and honoured their special day with a joint Instagram post on July 3, recreating looks reminiscent of the purple Antonio Berardi outfits they wore at their wedding reception. The photo features them seated on regal thrones, holding hands and donning signature styles from over two decades ago, capturing a nostalgic tribute to their enduring love. Dig deeper.