Afternoon briefing: Social media activity of Parliament intruders; Ramaswamy on Hindu US Prez, and all the latest news

Photos of Indian freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose and Chandrashekhar Azad; quotes by Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro and American socialist and labour activist Albert Parsons; photos and videos from the farmers’ protests; and visuals capturing the plight of MGNREGA workers – this is what three of the five people accused in the Parliament breach have posted on social media over the last two years. Dig deeper Neelam Azad, one of the accused of Parliament security breach, used to attend protest rallies.

An undecided Republican from Iowa today confronted presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy about his religion. During the CNN Townhall the audience member named Ginny Mitchell wondered how does Vivek Ramaswamy intends to run for election considering he does not follow the same religion as US founding fathers. "What do you say to those who say to you that you cannot be our president because your religion is not what our founding fathers based our country on.” Dig deeper

The Latest News

‘Pulled into it by someone big': Parliament intruder's uncle alleges conspiracy. Dig deeper

Revised bills replacing IPC, CrPC to be taken up for debate in Lok Sabha today. Dig deeper

India News

Madhya Pradesh CM's first order: Ban meat sale in the open. Dig deeper

Ghaziabad to adopt new by-laws mandating purchasable FAR before construction. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Canada: Petition calling for no confidence vote against Trudeau govt garners 300K signatures. Dig deeper

Return of scanners, calls for masks in these Asian cities as Covid cases surge. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Australia's star all-rounder, Cameron Green, disclosed on Thursday that he has been battling chronic kidney disease since birth. Green revealed that the condition was identified during his mother Bee Tracey's 19-week pregnancy scan. Remarkably, Green's father, Gary, who played a significant role in shaping his cricket career, shared that there were initial concerns about whether Cameron would survive beyond the age of 12. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

A lot of people, including celebs, might have been impressed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, but not cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni, whose recent work includes Thalapathy 68 and Captain Miller. Siddhartha took to social media to call out the film, writing about how triggering it was for him and going into detail about the aspects he found less than appealing in Animal. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

International fashion trends in 2023 evolved towards hybrid styles that blend elements from distinct categories, such as combining polo and sweatshirt designs. These styles have been introduced into collections for New Year 2024 and will offer more relaxed fits for a contemporary look. Dig deeper

