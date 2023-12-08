Afternoon briefing: Suspense over new BJP CMs continues; CJI's take on collegium and all latest news

Five days after the assembly election results for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan were declared, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday named central observers for electing the leaders of its legislature parties in the state amid indications that new chief ministers may be named over the weekend, ANI reported. The party has named Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawade and Saroj Pandey as observers of Rajasthan. For Madhya Pradesh, the party has appointed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman and Asha Lakra. In Chhattisgarh, Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dushyant Gautam have been appointed as observers. Dig deeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP National President JP Nadda and other leaders during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud described himself as a “servant of the law and the Constitution” when a lawyer claimed that the CJI ought to do away with the system of collegium and designation of senior advocates. “As a lawyer you have the freedom to pursue your heart’s desire. But as a judge of this Court, I am a servant of the law and the Constitution. I have to follow the position and the law laid down,” justice Chandrachud told advocate Mathews J Nedumpara. Dig deeper.

The much-awaited teaser of Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Fighter is finally out and is worth the hype. It shows glimpses of Hrithik Roshan's Patty, Deepika Padukone's Minni and Anil Kapoor's Rocky as Squadron leaders in uniform and full swag as they go on in a mission in their fighter jets. The film will release on January 25, exactly an year after Siddharth's last blockbuster, Pathaan. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle and HealthColour plays an integral role in a home; it moulds how one perceives their surroundings and how they feel in its presence, weaving together the design language of the residence. While engaging with a statement hue palette like earthy tones, a story can be built around it to form a captivating vignette where these shades can be introduced in regulated amounts to create depth and visual hierarchy. Dig deeper.

