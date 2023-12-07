Afternoon brief: Cong leader's response amid Pranab daughter's book; What PM Modi tells BJP MPs; and all latest news

Congress leader Pawan Khera, without explicitly naming Sharmistha Mukherjee's controversial book, highlighted the respect he holds for former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, who, during the writing of her autobiography, prioritized avoiding sensationalism. Khera's comment coincided with the public revelation of former president Pranab Mukherjee's diary notes expressing thoughts on Rahul Gandhi, sparking impressions of doubts. The statement reflects on the cautious approach some politicians take in crafting their memoirs, contrasting Dikshit's discretion with the controversy surrounding other political revelations. Dig deeper Pranab Mukherjee.(REUTERS)

More on Pranab Mukherjee:

Pranab Mukherjee once told his daughter: Rahul Gandhi was ‘yet to mature politically’

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Pranab Mukherjee, India’s former president who never became PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attributed the recent triumph of the BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh to the spirit of teamwork. Speaking at the parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi acknowledged his party colleagues, sharing credit for the electoral success. He emphasized the importance of moving forward collectively and maintaining a united spirit to address the challenges ahead. The Prime Minister's remarks underscore the significance of teamwork in achieving political victories and the need for continued collaboration within the party. Dig deeper

More on BJP and CMs:

BJP parleys continue on CM picks in 3 states

Vasundhara Raje reaches Delhi amid Rajasthan CM suspense, says: 'Came to see daughter-in-law'

The Latest News

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet in its investigation against Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, alleging the remittance of large sums of money out of India. The charge sheet suggests a financial impropriety, and the probe is likely focused on scrutinizing the alleged transactions involving crores of rupees. The details of the charge sheet provide insights into potential violations and financial irregularities by Vivo in the context of remittances from India. Dig deeper

Actor Pankaj Tripathi expresses satisfaction with the positive reception of his experimental roles, stating that audiences have consistently appreciated his diverse performances. Known for his versatile acting, Tripathi reflects on the success of his various roles, highlighting the audience's positive response to his unconventional and varied performances in the entertainment industry. Dig deeper

India News

‘Modi ji ka swagat hai’ chants echo as PM arrives for parliamentary party meet Dig deeper

Rajnath Singh to assess flood situation in Tamil Nadu; IAF drops 2,300 kg relief material Dig deeper

Global Matters

Indian-origin media veteran Dr Samir Shah named new BBC chairman Dig deeper

Israel says military killed half of Hamas' battalion commanders Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actress Triptii Dimri opened up about her intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in the film "Animal," stating that filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga explained the scene aesthetically and likened it to "Beauty and the Beast." In an interview with India Today, Dimri shared that Vanga ensured her comfort by offering flexibility and discussing the scene's importance between the characters. She praised the director's approach and expressed satisfaction with the final outcome. "Animal" also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Despite being the highest run-scorer in the ODI World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli is reportedly not the first-choice in India's T20I XI as discussions shift towards the T20 World Cup in June 2024. In a five-hour meeting in New Delhi with captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar, BCCI officials outlined a roadmap for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. With only six T20Is scheduled before finalizing the squad, the focus is on strategic planning and selections for the crucial T20 tournament. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Winter, a welcome relief from summer heat, presents its own challenges, including increased susceptibility to illnesses due to reduced immunity. Despite the charm of chilly months, common cold, pneumonia, bronchitis, and flu are on the rise. The body works harder to generate warmth, making it crucial to nourish well and exercise. In this season, maintaining optimal brain function becomes vital to combat winter blues. Extra attention to brain nourishment is essential to ensure mental agility and overall well-being amid the seasonal health concerns. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.