Cyclone Michuang: Rajnath Singh to assess flood situation in Tamil Nadu; IAF drops 2,300 kg relief material

Life in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu came to a standstill after cyclone Michuang made landfall on December 5, with Chennai facing the colossal impact of the weather conditions. People are reeling under widespread power cuts, waterlogging conditions and disrupted mobile phone connections as they wait for relief. Around 50,000 residents in Chennai have been ferried to safety. Rajnath Singh leaves for TN

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu for today.

In Andhra Pradesh, the cyclone caused substantial damage to standing crops and orchards as well as five fatalities related to weather-related accidents.