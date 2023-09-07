Afternoon briefing: UN's take on 'India vs Bharat' row, Himachal CM assures safe travel; and all the latest news

Amid the rumours around a possible name change of ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’, a top United Nations official said that the UN considers requests from countries to change their names as and when it receives them. “Well, in the case of Turkiye, we responded to a formal request delivered to us by the Government. Obviously, if we get requests like that, we consider them as they come,” Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Farhan Haq cited the example of Turkey changing its name to Turkiye in response to a question on reports that India’s name could be changed to Bharat, as quoted by PTI. Dig Deeper

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More on India vs Bharat row: Mulayam Singh as UP CM had proposed to replace India with Bharata 19 years ago in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly

‘Emotional issues brought out ahead of polls’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over India-Bharat row

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday, reassured residents and tourists of safe stay and said that the travel routes connecting tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh had been substantially restored and it was now safe enough to travel in the hill state. Reiterating the government’s commitment of effectively addressing the disaster, the chief minister said the state was providing much-needed assistance to all affected families. Dig Deeper

More on Himachal Pradesh: Earmark land for rehabilitation of disaster-hit families: CM Sukhu to Kangra DC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special commando force will be set up in Himachal police: CM

The Latest News

Aditya-L1: India's solar probe captures stunning images en route to L1 Dig Deeper

8-year-old daughter of migrant worker abducted, raped by man in Kerala's Aluva Dig Deeper

US President Joe Biden to arrive New Delhi on Friday, will meet PM Modi on day one Dig Deeper

India News

Udhayanidhi Stalin attacks PM Narendra Modi amid Sanatan row, says he 'Demonetizes money, changes names' Dig Deeper

‘My religion is Constitution’, says Congress leader Priyank Kharge on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ row Dig Deeper

Battle for Bengal's MGNREGA wages: TMC MP Derek O'Brien seeks permission for protests in Delhi Dig Deeper

Global Matters:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

US singer Mary Millben praises PM Modi for proposing to include African Union in G20 Dig Deeper

In a big judgement, Mexico Supreme Court decriminalises abortion rights nationwide Dig Deeper

A teenager in France's Yvelines dies after his scooter collides with police vehicle: Report Dig Deeper

One good read

With requests for bilateral meetings coming in from key allies and close associates, PM Narendra Modi is simply running out of time during the G20 summit. With the bilateral window closing on September 10 lunch between PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, there is a strong possibility of the former having what Americans call a pull aside meetings with UK PM Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and EU leaders during the summit on Saturday. US President Joe Biden and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina are virtually driving straight to PM Modi's official residence to hold meetings with him on Friday evening. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the past many years, Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc has remained a notable absentee from the IPL. Starc has emerged as one of the side's lethal bowlers in red and white ball, playing key role in the side's many triumphs including the 2015 World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup, and multiple Ashes series. However, it seems the Australia star is now ready to break his IPL hiatus, as he eyes a return to the league next year. If a franchise selects him, it would mark Starc's comeback to the IPL after his last appearance in 2015. He had previously featured in 27 matches across two seasons for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kim Kardashian gave her fans a first look at her acting skills in the trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, which was unveiled on Wednesday. After teaser clips and stills from season 12 of Ryan Murphy's long-running horror anthology series, FX finally gave a glimpse of Kim’s acting. The trailer includes multiple scenes of Kim Kardashian. She tells Emma Roberts at the beginning of the trailer, "You are an A-list star now. Focus on the good." Kim is playing Siobhan Walsh, who seems to be a friend or employee of Emma's Anna Alcott. Dig Deeper

What's Trending:

Bollywood's King Khan Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to a heartwarming video of his fans chanting ‘we love Shah Rukh’ while queuing up for the first day first show of his latest release, Jawan. Two minutes after the video was shared on X, Shah Rukh Khan retweeted it and expressed, “Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks.” The film, directed by Atlee and produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, hit the theatres today, September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.