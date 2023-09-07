News / World News / French teenager dies after collision with police vehicle: Report

French teenager dies after collision with police vehicle: Report

Reuters |
Sep 07, 2023 12:00 PM IST

Two police officers were taken into custody, Agence France Presse and Le Monde reported.

A teenager, hospitalised in a critical condition on Wednesday after his scooter collided with a police car after allegedly refusing to stop in Elancourt in the Yvelines, near Paris, has died, French media reported, citing the Versailles Public Prosecutor's office.

Two probes have been opened - one for “refusal to comply” and another for “involuntary injuries by driver”. (AFP/File)
Two probes have been opened - one for “refusal to comply” and another for “involuntary injuries by driver”.

In late June the killing of 17-year-old Nahel at a traffic stop in a Paris suburb sparked five days of riots and looting.

