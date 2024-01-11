‘Against country’s federal structure’: Banerjee on ‘one nation, one election’

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rejected the idea of ‘one nation one election’, saying that even though the phrase sounds dramatic and sensational, it is against the country’s federal structure. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

“Just because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in majority at the Centre, does not mean it can do anything. This is not fair. I would request the election commission to see to it very sincerely,” Banerjee told the reporters on Thursday at the state secretariat.

In a letter to Niten Chandra, secretary of the high-level committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, Banerjee wrote, “I regret that I cannot agree with the concept of ‘one nation, one election’, framed by you. We disagree with your formulation and proposal.”

The committee on ‘one nation, one election’ headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind has invited suggestions from the public “for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country”.

The government constituted the high-level eight-member committee, headed by Kovind, earlier last year.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said that the concept of ‘one nation, one election’ is a design to subvert the basic structure of the Constitutional arrangements and convert the “India polity into a Presidential form”.

“The design is kept covert, seemingly because autocracy wants a democratic garb now to enter the national public arena. I am against autocracy, and hence, I am against your design,” she wrote.

The Bengal chief minister also said she has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking recognition for Bengali as a classical language.

“We have gathered a lot of research materials, including old literature, which reveals that the Bengali language was born and evolved over the past 2,500 years. It is worth being recognised as a classical language,” Banerjee said.

Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia are the other classical languages which have already been given classical language status.

Banerjee also renewed the demands of renaming West Bengal State as “Bangla” in all three languages ie. Bengali, English and Hindi and a national status for the Ganga Sagar mela, which takes place every year on the island of Gangasagar in the state’s 24 South Parganas.

She said that the state is spending around Rs.700 crore on the development of multiple pilgrim sites in the state, including Kalighat temple in Kolkata.

Asked whether she would be going to attend the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, Banerjee said: “You may go. No one is stopping you. I have said earlier also that religion is one’s personal choice, but the festival is for everyone.”

On Tuesday, Banerjee said that the BJP is indulging in a “gimmick show” through the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Bengal hit out at Banerjee, saying that the TMC supremo is known for her anti-centre stand and has opposed the Centre on issues various issues, including the GST, and Ram Temple, among others.

“The high-level committee has sought suggestions from all. She is known for her anti-centre stand and opposes whatever the Centre does. She opposed GST and is also against the Ram Mandir. It was very obvious that she would oppose this (one nation, one election) too,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.