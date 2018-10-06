Aggressive Congress looks to breach Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s citadel in Madhya Pradesh

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh scheduled on November 28 will be one of the most intensely contested polls of recent times, with the Congress trying to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power in the state since 2003.

In most parts of the state, it will be a two-way contest between the Congress and the BJP, but there are pockets in Gwalior, Chambal and Vindhya region where the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has a presence and a three-cornered contest is likely.

In the 2013 elections, the BJP won 165 seats, the Congress 58, the BSP four and independents three seats in the 230-member assembly.

This year, the main campaigner for the BJP has been chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Through his Jan Ashirvad Yatra that started from Ujjain in July 13, Chouhan is trying to cover all 230 constituencies. Bharatiya Janata party president Amit Shah is also lending his weight in the campaigning. PM Narendra Modi too held a meeting in Bhopal.

For the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi has given a push to campaigning by holding a series of road shows and public meetings. He has visited the state thrice in the last three weeks. Other Congress leaders such as state president Kamal Nath, campaign committee head Jyotiraditya Scindia and leader of the opposition Ajay Singh have been holding political yatras (journeys).

Farm distress

Farmers are angry over the low price of their produce and increasing input costs over the years. There was a violent farmers’ protest in the state and six farmers died due to police firing in Mandsaur on June 6, 2017, putting the BJP on the defensive.

Scams and corruption

Alleged multi-crore Vyapam and e-tendering frauds and corruption are being raised by the Congress at its meetings. In its defence, the BJP is saying that it was due to its efforts that the Vyapam and e-tendering frauds had been unearthed.

CM’s announcements

The Congress has alleged that during his tenure, Chouhan has made 21,000 announcements, and most of them have remained unfulfilled. The BJP has countered it, saying all promises have been fulfilled and the party has put Madhya Pradesh on a path of development.

Main players

Chief minister Chouhan is trying to overcome anti-incumbency by trying to be accessible to the masses and distributing freebies.

Congress state president Kamal Nath has given momentum to the electioneering. Having been in politics for over 40 years, he commands the respect of Congress leaders. Kamal Nath’s campaign has been aggressive without being abrasive.

Congress campaign committee head Jyotiraditya Scindia has brought a youthful zest through his aggressive style of campaigning and is hugely popular among the youth. He, along with other top leaders, has been stressing party unity.

