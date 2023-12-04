Agra activist drafts charter of demands for road safety, traffic mgmt

Agra A day after six people, including two women and a 10- year-old child, died in a tragic accident on National Highway 19 on Saturday afternoon, police swung into damage control mode, checking auto-rickshaws and removing extra seats placed beside the drivers’ seats, used to accommodate extra passengers in violation of norms. Police removing side seat in auto rickshaws of Agra on Saturday night, after 6 people died in an accident. (HT photo)

Saturday’s smash-up shook Agraites, as the auto rickshaw was virtually crushed between two trucks and the passengers inside did not even get an opportunity to seek help. However, it was not the first accident at this spot which has a cut on national highway near Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal on the outskirts of Agra city.

Scenes of rashly driven auto rickshaw with passengers half inside and half outside are routine till an accident takes place . These auto rickshaws have been banned from MG Road, the lifeline of Agra city because of rampant violation of traffic norms by drivers . The newly introduced low floor buses now ply on MG Road but auto rickshaws have moved to subsidiary roads and even highways.

Secretary, Brij Mandal Heritage Conservation Society, Brij Khandelwal has drafted a charter of demands for road safety and traffic management in Agra.

“Strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulations, which includes cracking down on speeding, reckless driving and violations such as jumping traffic signals, driving on the wrong side of the road and improper lane usage is the need of the hour to check road mishaps,” said Khandelwal.

“Agra’s road infrastructure needs significant improvement to accommodate the increasing traffic volume and ensure safety. Priority should be given to pedestrian safety by constructing well-maintained sidewalks, installing pedestrian crossings and enforcing strict penalties for vehicles that do not pay heed to pedestrians at designated crossings,” he suggested .

“A reliable and efficient public transport system can reduce the number of private vehicles on the road, alleviating congestion and improving road safety. Regular maintenance of roads and traffic signage are vital for road safety. Educational programmes and awareness campaigns about road safety and traffic rules should be conducted regularly in schools, colleges and public spaces to promote responsible driving behaviour,” said Khandelwal.

“Introduction of advanced technology for traffic management, emergency response infrastructure, enforcement of strict penalties for traffic violations, including hefty fines, license suspension and vehicle impoundment can act as a deterrent and encourage compliance with traffic regulations,” he said.