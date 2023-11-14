Agra homestay staff gang-raped; woman among 5 arrested

Five people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a woman working at a homestay in Agra, the Uttar Pradesh police said on Monday, adding a purported video of the survivor begging for help has been widely circulated on social media. HT Image

According to the police, the incident took place at a homestay under the Tajganj police station limits on Saturday. Police said they received a call from the survivor, believed to be in her early 30s, late on Saturday night, following which a team was rushed to the homestay and took action against the accused.

“Four men and a woman have been arrested after the incident. The medical examination of the victim will be done and legal action is being taken in the case,” Archana Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sadar Circle, said. “The accused include those involved in running the homestay.”

In her complaint, the survivor, who has been working at the homestay for the past 18 months, has alleged that the accused lured her to the homestay to celebrate Diwali. When she reached there, they forcibly made her consume alcohol and struck her with a glass bottle on her head when she protested, the officer said.

The woman, in her complaint, also told the police that the accused had made an objectionable video of her earlier based on which they were blackmailing her.

Police have sealed the homestay, which was being operated in a rented property, and also slapped attempt to murder charges against the accused besides gangrape charges, the officer said.

“Based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered under sections 376D (gangrape), 323 (voluntarily caused hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 7 and 8 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at Tajganj police station,” ACP Singh said.

The accused have been identified as Jeetendra Rathore, alias Jitu, Ravi Rathore, Manish Kumar, Dev Kishore, and another woman employee at the homestay whose name has been withheld, police said, adding that all accused are residents of Agra.

The incident sparked widespread outrage after a purported video of the survivor begging for help was widely circulated on social media. In the video, the woman could be seen huddled against the railing on the ground floor of a house crying for help, before she is dragged inside a room by a man, who also tries to cover her mouth to stop her from screaming.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

An officer at Tajganj police station, requesting anonymity, said all five accused were sent to judicial custody after they were produced before the court on Sunday.

