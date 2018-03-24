Agra: Indian Army paratrooper falls to his death after parachute doesn’t open

An Indian Army paratrooper from Para One Brigade died during routine sky diving exercise at Malpura dropping zone in Agra on Friday. Lance Naik Sunil Kumar sustained head injuries after his parachute failed to open.

“The body of Lance Naik Sunil Kumar was brought to military hospital in Agra for a postmortem on Friday. The primary reason assigned was falling from a height, leading to fatal head injury causing death,” said Ramesh Bhardwaj, incharge of Malpura police station in Agra.

“After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the army staff. The deceased was from a village in Palwal district of Haryana,” Bhardwaj added. Kumar is survived by his wife and a son.