Agriculture minister Tomar launches national food and nutrition campaign

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday launched a national food and nutrition campaign for farmers. “Efforts are also being made to make agriculture and farmers connected with new technology. We have expertise in production, but it is also important to manage this abundance. It is the responsibility of the farmers along with the government to ensure that our products should be of better quality, meet global standards. Farmers should be attracted towards costly crops,” Tomar said at the launch.

He added that increasing productivity in India is a “matter of pride”, but India is at a stage, where it has to introspect into farmers’ challenges and their solutions. He lauded the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Tomar added ICAR has been working successfully on which crops should be cultivated and which seeds should be invented for rain fed and other areas. Tomar said farmers associated with Krishi Vigyan Kendras should also ensure participation of all farmers in various schemes including Agri Infra Fund.

Tomar said when the Modi government took over, the budget for agriculture was about ₹21,000crore which has now been increased to over ₹1.23lakh crore. “For the development of gram panchayats, the amount of the Finance Commission’s grant has been increased almost five times by the PM,” Tomar said.