AgustaWestland accused Rajiv Saxena gets bail

Rajiv Saxena, who is an accused in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, was provided three armed guards for his round-the-clock security after a Delhi district court granted him a regular bail on Monday.

The court granted Saxena bail after going through his medical report it had sought from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. It observed that Saxena is indeed “suffering from a number of serious ailments including blood cancer’’.

“The accused needs constant medical care and attention. He is required to undergo regular checkups,” special judge Arvind Kumar observed.

Saxena’s lawyer, Geeta Luthra, had sought bail for her client on health grounds. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not oppose his bail plea saying Saxena has been cooperating with the investigators.

Luthra said her client was granted security because of a threat perception without elaborating.

Kumar granted Saxena bail after furnishing a Rs 5 lakh bail bond and two sureties of the same amount. He asked Saxena not to tamper with evidence and to join the investigation as and when called.

The court also asked Saxena not to leave the country without its permission.

Saxena, who was granted interim bail on February 21, was brought from Dubai to India in January to face trial over alleged bribery of government officials involved in an abortive deal to buy 12 helicopters from the Anglo-Italian firm, AgustaWestland.

The ED has named Saxena as the “key money launderer” in the scam.

